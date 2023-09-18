Golf: Kiwi Ryan Fox storms to biggest win of career

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has done it again.

The world number 42 claimed his fourth victory on the DP World Tour after storming home to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey in the UK. Fox earned US$1.53 million (NZ$2.59m) for the win, the biggest payday of his career.

Fox had a triple bogey seven on the third hole after starting two shots off the lead, but then went eight-under for the rest of the round including six birdies on the back nine to claim a one-shot victory.

He finished on 18-under, with English duo Tyrell Hatton and Aaron Rai a shot back, and secured victory with a birdie on the final hole.

The stacked field included world number 3 Jon Rahm two shots behind Fox with FedEx Cup winner and world number 4 Viktor Hovland another shot behind.

Every member of the recently announced European Ryder Cup team lined up for the tour's flagship event.

Ryan Fox birdied the final hole to claim his fourth DP World Tour title. Photo: Getty Images

The win sees him Fox to third in the DP World Tour standings, with the top 10 earning PGA Tour cards for next season.

"I certainly didn’t think I’d be talking to you after the third hole today," he said in the TV interview following his victory.

"I don’t really know what to think at the moment, to be honest. I’ve always struggled a little bit around here. I’ve maybe snuck one top 20 and barely made it to many cuts around here. To have a back nine like that, especially after how I started the day ... it’s amazing. I played great, pretty much didn’t miss a shot from the third hole onwards and saw a couple of putts go it. It was a pretty cool feeling on the last to know I had one to win and actually make it."

Fox had not registered a top 10 in what he said has been a tough year. His second child was born four months ago, and his father-in-law died in June after a brief battle with cancer.

He was third last week in the Irish Open and now has his first Rolex Series title.