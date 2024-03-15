Kiwi Ryan Fox aces iconic hole at Players Championship

Ryan Fox celebrates his hole-in-one on the famous 17th at the Players Championship. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has made history at one of the most famous holes in golf.

In his second appearance at the Players Championship, Fox aced the island green 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

The hole-in-one came after he carded an eagle on the 16th, becoming the first player to ever go eagle-eagle at the tournament.

Fox hit his tee shot by the flag on the 124-yard par three and it rolled back into the hole. He raised his arms to a big celebration from the gallery.

Playing for the second time at TPC Sawgrass, Fox started on the back nine and carded an early birdie at the par five 11th. But back-to-back bogeys at the 14th and 15th saw him slip to one-over. However, he recovered with a brilliant eagle at the par five 16th, landing his second from 180 yards out to within two feet of the hole.

That was followed by the ace at the 17th.

Fox finished his round in a share of 12th at three-under par. Rory McIlroy is the early leader at seven-under.