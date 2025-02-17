Long-awaited return to NZ Open for Lee

Danny Lee will play at the New Zealand Open in Queenstown later this month. Photo: Getty Images

Danny Lee is set to make a highly anticipated return to the New Zealand Open in Queenstown next week, his first since turning professional 16 years ago.

Lee, who plies his trade in the LIV Golf League, joins one of the strongest Kiwi fields at the New Zealand Open in recent years, including Steven Alker, Ben Campbell, Daniel Hillier and Sam Jones.

Michael Hendry, the last Kiwi to win the New Zealand Open in 2017, is also returning to Queenstown.

It will mark Lee's fourth appearance at his home Open, but his first since 2009. The 34-year-old has spent years competing on the global golf stage across a number of tours.

Lee became the youngest-ever winner of the US Amateur in August 2008, aged 18 years and one month - six months younger than Tiger Woods when he won in 1994.

That win propelled him to number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking where he remained until he turned pro in April 2009.

Lee represented New Zealand at the Eisenhower Trophy in 2008 and the World Cup of Golf in both 2009 and 2016. He was also part of the New Zealand Olympics team in 2016 alongside Ryan Fox and Lydia Ko.

Lee, whose career highlights include wins on the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf League, as well as, a top-10 finish at the US Open, is "excited to be coming home".

"It will be great to be playing back on home soil in front of my family, friends, and the New Zealand fans. New Zealand holds a special place in my heart, and I am proud to represent New Zealand. I am looking forward to reconnecting with so many people who have supported me over a number of years," Lee said.

New Zealand Open tournament director Michael Glading is delighted that Lee is coming home to play in his national Open.

"It's great that Danny is making his long-awaited return to the New Zealand Open, it will be a special moment for him, the tournament and the golf community here in New Zealand," Glading said.

"Danny has had an incredible career from being the number one amateur golfer in the world, playing at the Olympics, and winning on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the LIV Golf League. We are excited to have him back, and we know the energy from the crowd will make it a truly memorable experience for everyone."

The 104th New Zealand Open will tee off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between February 27 and March 2 2025.