Otago Golf Club tyro McLauchlan shares NZ Amateur stroke play honours

William McLauchlan. PHOTO: LOUISE FRAMPTON

Otago Golf Club member William McLauchlan grabbed co-medallist honours at the New Zealand Amateur on his home course yesterday.

Now the rising star is five matchplay wins away from the greatest moment of his young career.

Sounds simple, but the competition will be furiously intense over the next three days as the top 32 male golfers after two days of qualifying engage in the knockout rounds.

McLauchlan, who led the men’s field after the first day of qualifying, fired a 1-under-par 70 yesterday to finish at 5 under par and a tie for the medal.

He was joined by red-hot Miramar golfer Sam Marsters, who jumped 20 places with a glorious 8-under-par 63, featuring nine birdies and a single bogey, and will take the No1 seed into the matchplay.

Marsters, who was 5-under at the turn yesterday, sailed into this tournament after winning the North Island strokeplay at Whakatane and the Wellington matchplay at Paraparaumu Beach.

The 20-year-old said it was a day when everything clicked.

"It was a great day out there, and it was a nice calm morning," Marsters said.

‘‘The wind picked up a little toward the end of the round, but I couldn’t have asked for a better round of golf.”

He changed his strategy off a couple of tees following his opening round of 3 over, which clearly paid dividends.

"I was a bit smarter off a few of the tees today. I hit a few more fairways and was able to have a wedge in my hand plenty. I consistently hit those wedges within 10 to 15 feet and binned the putts."

Marsters will play St Clair golfer Parker Aluesi — one of two golfers to make the cut of 32 after a three-man playoff — in the opening round of matchplay this morning.

McLauchlan will line up against a familiar face in Brett Kennelly (Taieri Lakes), the other qualifier from the playoff.

Other southern golfers to make the men’s matchplay section were Liam Hewitt (Queens Park, fourth), Mathew Tautari (Green Acres, tied seventh), Brandon Hodgson (Otago, tied seventh), Liam Judkins (Queenstown, tied seventh), Scott Hellier (Gore, 12th), Callum Judkins (Otago, tied 13th), Sebastian Kyle (Futures Dunedin, tied 13th), Tom Lee (Otago, tied 20th), Hamish Ireland (Wanaka, tied 20th) and Duncan Croudis (Otago, tied 30th).

On the women’s side, Bay of Plenty star Jessica Green wrapped up medallist honours by two strokes, adding a 73 to her opening-round 72.

‘‘It’s a great start to the tournament, and I’m just hoping to carry it on throughout the rest of the week," Green said.

"Matchplay will bring a lot more excitement, but I need to focus on what I’m doing and make sure I’m taking it one match at a time. I just need to roll in some more putts, and I’ll be away."

Sumin Kang (Wakatipu) qualified fourth with a tidy 73, and young team-mate Yoonae Jeong qualified 13th.

The men get their first rounds under way at 8am today, with the 16 women teeing off for their first rounds at noon.