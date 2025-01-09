Queenstown golfer invited to LIV tour

Ben Campbell tees off at the Hong Kong Open in November last year. Photo: Getty Images

Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell has earned an invite to the elite LIV tour.

Campbell has been invited to join the RangeGoats GC for the full 14-tournament LIV schedule.

It is a massive opportunity for the 33-year-old as he joins a team led by two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.

Campbell was the top-ranked non-LIV player on the 2024 International Series season-long points standings, finishing third behind winner Joaquin Niemann, the captain of Torque GC in LIV.

Last season, he won the International Series Morocco, finished second at the Hong Kong Open and had four other top-10 finishes during the 10-event International Series schedule on the Asian Tour.

Campbell made three appearances as a reserve player during the 2024 LIV Golf season, including one start (for Majesticks GC) at LIV Golf Greenbrier, where he shot 5-under to tie for 37th.

Of Campbell’s four professional wins, two have come in the last two years on the International Series.

