Campbell fires way to biggest payday

Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell finished third on the Singapore leg of the LIV tour yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell has shot to the biggest payday of his career.

The 33-year-old RangeGoats golfer on the LIV tour finished third in the Singapore leg of the league to pocket a cheque of $2.6 million yesterday morning.

Campbell, who recently returned home to play in the New Zealand Open at Millbrook, shot rounds of 67, 68 and 68 to finish 11-under-par in the three-day tournament.

The result also propelled Campbell to 11th on the LIV individual standings as well, having finished 15th, 23rd and 35th in the league’s first three events.

Through the opening four events of the season, Campbell has already earned $4.54 million in prizemoney.

Torque GC golfer Joaquin Niemann won the title in Singapore, recording his fourth career LIV win.

The Chilean golfer’s victory at the Sentosa Golf Club was his second tournament win in the past three events, and was a decisive one finishing 17-under-par.

It gave him a five-stroke victory over defending champion Brooks Koepka, who finished one shot ahead of Campbell at 12-under-par.

Campbell, who made his LIV debut this season, mixed six birdies and two bogeys on the day, forging on even when he knew first place was out of reach.

"It was amazing to see him. Man, that was some impressive golf," Campbell said of Niemann.

"Yeah, I saw that and I knew with four or five holes to go if I could try and pick up a couple and come in and birdie 18 and that. But yeah, it was a good solid week and plenty to build on, which is nice."

Campbell now heads to Miami where the next leg of LIV takes place from April 4-6. — APL