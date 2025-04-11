Rose takes lead after Masters opening day

Justin Rose chips on to the 17th green in the first round of the Masters at Augusta today. Photo: Getty Images

It was another strong round in the Masters for England's Justin Rose.

He hopes today's performance leads to a whole lot more.

Rose shot a 7-under-par 65 with his lone bogey on the final hole to take the lead through the first round today in Augusta.

"I feel like I've played well enough to win this tournament," Rose said. "I just feel like I don't have the jacket to prove it."

Rose, who began the round with three straight birdies, holds a three-shot advantage. He matched his best round at Augusta National Golf Club and broke a tie with Jack Nicklaus for the most 18-hole leads or co-leads in Masters history (five).

"It was a really good day's golf on a golf course that was a stern test," Rose said. "I think if you look at the overall leaderboard, not many low scores out there. You had to hit a lot of quality shots, and delighted the way I played."

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, benefitting from a couple of long putts, is tied for second with Canada's Corey Conners and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg after posting 68s.

England's Tyrrell Hatton was in the lead until shooting 1 over for the last six holes and finishing at 69, where he's tied with Bryson DeChambeau. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reached 4 under until double-bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes left him with an even-par 72.

Rose is competing in the Masters for the 20th time, so there's a degree of confidence even without a championship.

"I know my way around this golf course," Rose said. "I have a straight strategy around here. Yeah, it's about making it count and stepping up and hitting the shots."

Scheffler, the world's No 1 golfer who has won two of the past three Masters, was at 3 under through eight holes, aided by a 62-foot putt on the par-3 fourth hole. He had all pars the rest of the way except for a birdie on the par-3 16th - sinking a 40-foot putt - to complete a bogey-free round.

"I had a feeling the golf course was going to get pretty firm," Scheffler said. "The areas to hit your irons out here are pretty small and they get even smaller when the greens are firm, so there's definitely some challenge to the golf course today, and I'm sure that'll continue as the week goes on."

Conners recorded birdies on three of the last four holes. Aberg played the last seven holes in 4 under.

"I did a good job of not compounding errors when I got in tricky spots," Conners said. "I've learned in the past you get a little bit flustered and a little more nervous trying to recover on some shots. It was just having fun out here."

Harris English, Aaron Rai of England, Australia's Jason Day and Akshay Bhatia are at 2 under. Rai cruised to 4 under through eight holes before giving strokes back with three consecutive bogeys (Nos. 11-13). When Rai completed his round, Rose had yet to make the turn.

Rai was making his Masters debut.

"Tried to stay as present as possible, and the course definitely called me out on that middle section," he said.

Fred Couples, in his 40th Masters, turned in a 1-under 71 with an eagle, a birdie and two bogeys. His eagle on No. 14 came with a 191-yard shot from the fairway, marking the second time he found the cup from off the green. The 1992 champion rolled in a birdie from the second tier of fringe on the first hole.

"I just love the place," Couples said. "I love coming here."

Collin Morikawa, buoyed by an eagle putt on No 13, looked like a contender until bogeys on three of the last four holes. He finished with 72.

"Just tough to finish like that," Morikawa said. "But even par still feels really good."

The day began with ceremonial tee shots from past champions Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson.

Notable players who will have to work to make the cut Friday include Phil Mickelson, Spaniard Jon Rahm and Tony Finau (3-over 75); Wyndham Clark (4-over 76); Adam Scott of Australia (5-over 77) and Russell Henley (7-over 79).

Nick Dunlap posted an 18-over 90, 11 strokes worse than any other player in the field.