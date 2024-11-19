Rising star Kang to make Otago debut at interprovincial

Ricky Kang

One rising star will make his debut for Otago at the New Zealand interprovincial tournament next month but another will have to wait a little longer for his chance.

Ricky Kang is one of two new caps in the Otago five-man team for the annual big dance at the Russley and Harewood clubs.

The Wakatipu teenager will be at No4 with a good amount of experience either side of him in captain Duncan Croudis, back in this squad after a three-year absence, and Phil Bungard, playing a second straight tournament after a 15-year absence.

The other new cap is in-form Otago matchplay finalist Troy Scott, out of the Cromwell club.

Will McLauchlan holds his place at No1, and Ben Patston will provide both experienced cover and banter from the reserve spot.

Callum Judkins, Ryan Bellamy and Hamish Ireland are those missing from last year.

Another youngster was set to make his debut before fate got in the way.

Otago matchplay champion Noah Novacek would have been heading to the tournament but the Wakatipu High School student had a pre-booked overseas holiday with his family.

Otago won three, halved one and lost two of their matches at Paraparaumu Beach and Waikanae last year, missing the semifinals.

On the women’s side, Otago are facing their first national interprovincial in some years without No1 Sumin Kang, playing well in her freshman

year at Northern Arizona

University.

That means a jump from No2 to No1 for the classy Yoonae Jeong, fresh off her impressive efforts at the New Zealand Amateur, where she reached the final.

It could be the last appearance at this level for the talented Millbrook golfer before she pursues her own American college path.

Schoolgirls Anahera Koni and Sophia Park return after making their debuts a year ago.

A new but familiar face is Amber Boyce, who has previously represented Otago, Tasman and Canterbury, and was also a handy cricketer, while Abigael Crawford returns after missing last year.

The Otago women were again highly competitive last year, winning three of their matches before losing to Northland in the division two semifinals.

Both national interprovincial tournaments are on December 3-7.

NZ interprovincial



Otago teams

Men: Will McLauchlan (Otago), Troy Scott (Cromwell), Duncan Croudis (Otago), Ricky Kang (Futures Wakatipu), Phil Bungard (Taieri Lakes). Reserve: Ben Patston (Otago).



Women: Yoonae Jeong (Millbrook), Amber Boyce (Wānaka), Anahera Koni (Island Park), Abigael Crawford (St Clair), Sophia Park (Futures Dunedin). Non-travelling reserve: Helen Henshall (Wānaka).