Saints emphatically break eight year title drought

St Clair Saints golfer Parker Aluesi plays a shot on the second hole during the metropolitan senior A pennant final at the St Clair club yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The St Clair Saints did not muck around as they won their first metropolitan senior A pennant title in eight years yesterday.

A brisk start paved the way for the Saints to seal a convincing 5-1 win over the Otago Bombers at the St Clair club.

It spoiled the Bombers’ hopes of winning four straight titles, while it was a first title for St Clair since they won on a countback in the 2016 final.

"Nice to get the monkey off the back," St Clair No 3 Parker Aluesi said after his birdie on the 18th completed his team’s dominant performance.

The tone was set early as the Saints grabbed quick leads to hold advantages in five of the six matches after six holes.

No 1 Logan Clarke was 4-up through six holes against Brandon Hodgson, held the same lead after nine and 12 holes, and sailed home to win 5 and 4.

Saints No 4 Jake Bleach eased to a one-shot lead over Callum Judkins at the turn before banking a 3 and 2 win, and No 5 Jacob Bellamy made it 3-0 to the home side with a 2 and 1 win over Ben Patston.

That left the Saints a tantalising 0.5 points away from outright victory.

Luke Murdoch duly delivered at No 6, halving with the strong-finishing Tony Giles.

Cody McMullan and Duncan Croudis also halved in the match of the day at No 2, before Aluesi pulled the trigger on the celebrations in Corstorphine with a 2-up win over Liam Rosevear at No 3.

"Those first few holes were pretty important for us," Aluesi said.

"The boys got up early and got a little bit of momentum.

"It wasn’t all smooth sailing from there but that momentum was always sort of with us."

Golf can be an intensely individual sport but the pennant competition is a welcome opportunity to build team and club spirit.

"Being part of team success is always really cool," Aluesi said.