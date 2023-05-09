Senior A pennant competition hots up

The mild May mercury wasn’t the only thing sizzling at the weekend with the Senior A pennant competition hotting up after a couple of lopsided results and an upset causing a log jam on the table.

The biggest upset of the weekend was on the Taieri, with the home side succumbing to Chisholm Links by the barest of margins.

The Bombers landed a big blow over the competition-leading Saints, while Island Park were also dominant victors - earning their first win of the series.

At Taieri Lakes, a plucky Chisholm Links side have Blair Liffiton to thank - pulling out a Houdini act to get the visitors home in what looked an unlikely victory.

Taieri Lakes No 6 Ryan Rosevear and No 3 Ken Shaw had the Lakes bursting out of the blocks with early wins before Kai Koni earned his first Senior A win to get the visitors on the board.

The Links top 2 pairing of Mike Weastell and Jason Pegler banked the half with wins but that looked as good as it would get.

Lakes No 4 Jarrod Mitchell was 4 up with 5 to play against Liffiton but soon found himself on 18th tee with the lead cut to 1 up.

Despite a hooked drive from Liffiton, he managed to scramble to the green leaving himself a 4 metre putt for birdie.

Mitchell on the other hand was playing cross country golf far right and could only manage a bogey. Liffiton only needed to 2 putt for the team win but put the icing on the cake holing out for birdie - giving the Links a 3.5-2.5 victory.

Island Park made the most of being back at home against a St Clair Devils, winning 5-1 after a 3 week lay-off.

But what might play out to be a bonus for the Devils was the return of Steve Hitchcox, whom the Devils would love to have playing week to week – drawing first blood, defeating Josh Kalweit in 14 holes.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors.

The Island Park tail of Mike Wray and Jarden Hammond eventually shook off their opponents for wins to give Island Park the lead.

Macaulay Howell made a winning return to Senior A defeating Callum White 2/1 and Kelly Adam fought back from a deficit earn a 1-up win over Kade Haley Broderick to seal the win for Island Park

The battle of the grass cutters was won on the 18th green by Park’s Michael Minty over Phil Bungard in a narrow see-sawing affair.

At Balmacewen, the Bombers inflicted another defeat on the St Clair Saints – backing up their 2022 final win over their old rivals.

The result was never really in doubt with substantial margin victories for Callum Judkins and Duncan Croudis, while Brandon Hodgson won the battle of the Otago incumbents over Parker Aluesi in 15 holes.

Tony Giles added a win for the visitors over former Otago Volt Josh Tasman-Jones to give the visitors a glimmer of hope with the remaining 2 games tight but with the Bombers in front and only .5 games needed for victory - wins to Ricky Stewart and Ben Patston on the final green iced the cake for Bombers.

- By Michael Minty