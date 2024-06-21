Sir Bob Charles Golf Centre opens in Christchurch

The opening of the new state-of-the-art Sir Bob Charles Golf Centre at Clearwater Golf Club at the weekend was a resounding success, with hundreds of enthusiasts attending.

The architecturally designed centre features a 340m dual-ended driving range with 32 bays, all equipped with TrackMan range technology to provide all the information on every shot. Eighteen of the bays are covered and 14 are on grass.

There is also a 3500sq m putting green - one of largest in the southern hemisphere.

The centre also has a 3500sq m putting green that Sir Bob Charles was keen to test. Photo: Supplied

To complete the picture, a short game and chipping area with bunkers has also been added.

The driving range is open to all, whether you're looking for fun or are a serious golfer.

The putting green can be enjoyed for a small cost.

Annual memberships are available for $950, which gives year-round access to all the facilities.

The centre is the brainchild of one of New Zealand’s most successful businessmen, Todd Heller from Heller Golf.

Input from Geoff and David Saunders saw the initial thought manifest itself into a world-class golf centre.

The dual-ended driving range features 18 covered bays with 14 on grass. Photo: Supplied

Appropriately, it was named after New Zealand’s greatest golfer, Sir Bob Charles, who attended the opening.

“What a wonderful facility and so proud to have my name on it," Charles said.

"So nice to see so many out enjoying themselves."

Top coach Marcus Wheelhouse from Auckland has been appointed director of instruction for the centre.

By Neville Idour