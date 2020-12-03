Two losses for Otago

Otago came back down to earth with a thud yesterday at the national provincial championships in Auckland.

The side had won its first two games on Tuesday on the Akarana course, but it was a different story yesterday coming up against the powerful line-ups from North Harbour and Bay of Plenty.

Otago lost both of the games 4-1.

In the morning against North Harbour, number one Sumin Kang lost 2 and 1 while Yoonae Jeong lost 6 and 5. Abby Crawford had the sole win, with a comfortable 4 and 3 victory over Yeonsoo Son. Kathryn Baker lost 4 and 3 and Becs Calder lost 6 and 4.

It was also tough going against Bay of Plenty, though Kang won her match, beating Caitlin Maurice 4 and 2. But the rest of the Otago side did not get much of a chance against the talented Bay of Plenty team.

Jeong lost 7 and 5, Crawford lost 4 and 3, Baker lost 6 and 5 while Calder went down 3 and 2.

It was always going to be tough against the North Island sides, which have the advantage of playing a lot more competitive golf and more depth in their playing ranks.

The competition has a distinct have and have-not look to it.

Auckland, North Harbour, Bay of Plenty, Wellington and Canterbury have all played three matches and won all three while Otago is next best. Canterbury and Auckland have won all 15 games their players have lined up in.

Otago will get to put its feet up today. It has a bye this morning, and then all teams have a break in the afternoon.