Black Sticks name settled Cup squad

Otago hockey great Kane Russell celebrates scoring 100th goal for the Black Sticks at the Nations Cup in South Africa. Photo: Worldsportpics

The Black Sticks men have named their 20-player squad for the World Cup.

Otago great Kane Russell, who recently scored his 100th goal for the team, is joined by provincial team-mates Benji Culhane and Finn Ward in a settled-looking squad for the tournament in Belgium and the Netherlands next month.

The World Cup brings together the top 16 nations to compete for one of international hockey’s most prestigious titles.

New Zealand secured qualification by winning the 2025 Oceania Cup and now turn their attention to the challenge of competing against the world’s best.

The Black Sticks have been drawn in Pool D alongside hosts the Netherlands, Argentina and Japan.

They open their campaign against the host nation before taking on Japan and Argentina in what promises to be one of the tournament’s toughest pools.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

Coach Greg Nicol has selected a squad that blends experienced internationals with an exciting group of emerging talent, rewarding a team that has continued to build throughout the current World Cup cycle.

“Our group of players have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and have earned the opportunity to represent New Zealand on hockey’s biggest stage,’’ Nicol said.

“Over the past 12 months we’ve continued to grow as a team, building consistency in our performances and developing the style of hockey we want to play against the world’s best.

“This group has shown great commitment to the programme and continues to push each other every day.

“A World Cup is the ultimate test. Every match presents a different challenge, but we’re excited by the opportunity that lies ahead. We know what this group is capable of and we’re looking forward to seeing them compete for New Zealand.” — Allied Media

Black Sticks

The squad

Aidan Sarikaya, Benji Culhane, Brad Rothwell, Charlie Morrison, Dane Lett, Dom Dixon, Dylan Thomas, Finn Ward, George Baker, Isaac Houlbrooke, James Hickson, Joe Morrison, Kane Russell, Matt Ruetsch, Nic Woods, Ryan Parr, Sam Lane, Scott Boyde, Simon Yorston, Tim Neild