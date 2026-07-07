Black Sticks ready to test themselves against best in world

Black Sticks captain Olivia Shannon (left) and goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon will be key players at the Hockey World Cup. Photo: Hockey New Zealand

The Black Sticks women have named their 20-player squad for the World Cup.

New Zealand’s best will compete on the sport’s biggest stage when the tournament gets under way in Belgium and the Netherlands next month.

The Black Sticks have been drawn in Pool C alongside Belgium, Spain and Ireland.

They secured qualification for the 16-team tournament by winning the Oceania Cup last year in a spectacular contest against Australia.

Head coach Phil Burrows has selected a squad that combines experienced internationals with an exciting group of emerging talent, reflecting the continued growth of the programme over the past 12 months.

Burrows said the squad had continued to evolve throughout the World Cup cycle and were ready to embrace the challenge ahead.

“We’re really pleased with how this group has progressed over the past 12 months.

“There’s been genuine growth in our understanding of how we want to play, improved consistency in our performances, and a stronger ability to execute under pressure.

“This is still a relatively young and developing group internationally, which is exciting because there’s clearly a lot more growth ahead of them.

“We’ve selected a squad we believe can compete hard at World Cup level, with strong physical capacity and the ability to sustain the speed and intensity required internationally, while also knowing there’s still another level we can reach as a team.”

Burrows said the New Zealand players had worked extremely hard and were excited for the challenge ahead.

“A World Cup is always demanding, but this group is motivated, connected and eager to test themselves against the best teams in the world.”

One of the most rewarding selections is the return of Katie Doar, who earns her place back in the Black Sticks after more than a year on the sidelines through injury.

Doar last represented New Zealand at the 2024 Nations Cup in Spain before a series of injuries forced her away from international hockey.

After months of rehabilitation, setbacks and determination to return to the international stage, the midfielder’s selection is a testament to her resilience, commitment and unwavering work ethic.

The Black Sticks’ first game is against Belgium on August 17. — Allied Media

Black Sticks

The squad

Olivia Shannon (captain), Anna Crowley, Brittany Wang, Casey Crowley, Ella Hyatt-Brown, Emma Findlay, Grace O’Hanlon, Hannah Cotter, Hannah Gravenall, Holly Pearson, Josephine Murray, Julia Gluyas, Kaitlin Cotter, Katie Doar, Liz Thompson, Mezzy Surridge, Paige Blake, Rebecca Baker, Riana Pho, Tessa Reid