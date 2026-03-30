Huskies triumph in first game

Lexi Pollock (University Huskies) in action during the Otago premier women’s club hockey game against the Taieri Tigers at the King’s High School turf on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The University Huskies got their new era off to a winning start as they beat the Taieri Tigers 3-2 on the opening day of the Otago premier club competition on Saturday.

Both sides were patchy through the first quarter with the sun and wind drying out the King’s turf.

Given its bobbly nature, both sides struggled with the basics with plenty of balls mis-trapped over the sideline in the opening exchanges.

The Huskies largely had the upper hand, and while it took them a while to break the deadlock against the batting Tigers, they made it 2-0 just before halftime.

It looked as though the students were going to cruise to four competition points, but the Tigers had other ideas.

They converted a penalty corner through Sharnee Diamond, and it was game on when Zara Ward doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

Taieri pushed for a winner, but the third-quarter break seemed to kill their momentum.

The Huskies restored the lead at the start of the fourth quarter, and from there they were able to control the contest.

In the grand final rematch, the City Highlanders got the better of old enemy Momona with a 3-2 win.

It was a ding-dong battle from the moment Sorrell Shand opened the scoring, though with the services of Tessa Jopp, the Highlanders were able to exude a degree of control.

Billie Crowe responded with a penalty corner, before Mya O’Connor struck a brace just before halftime. Momona steadied themselves defensively, but struggled to find their way back into the contest.

With four minutes to go, Shand finally got Momona back within one, but it was mere consolation.

The Kings United Royals eased to an 11-0 triumph over the University Stingrays.

In the premier men’s competition, the Taieri Tuataras firmed up their favourites tag with a 3-0 win over the Albany Alligators.

Both sides were missing key players, but Taieri were just that little bit sharper throughout.

After a competitive opening quarter, Baxter Meder slotted a rare field goal to put Taieri into the lead heading into halftime.

Oliver Battrick did the rest, profiting off an incredible cross-field ball from Patrick Ward, before smashing home his second from close range at the end of the contest.

Albany will be buoyed to have created so many chances, but they will be disappointed they could not sneak one past the impressive Issac Hallam.

The University Whales survived a scare against their club counterparts, the University Panthers.

The Whales were missing a few, but that will feel like little excuse. Toby Dean was superb for the Panthers, but the Whales won 3-2.

The Kings United Cobras smoked the Southland Barbarians 11-0.

- Nicholas Friedlander