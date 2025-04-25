Ice Blacks in it to win it at home

The Ice Blacks train yesterday at the Dunedin Ice Stadium ahead of the men’s world championships next week. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

There is no better feeling than playing on your home ice.

It has been seven long years since the Ice Blacks have had the chance to play at a world tournament of this scale at home, but that all changes this weekend.

The Ice Blacks are putting the final touches on their preparation for their first game against Chinese Taipei at the division 2, group B world championships in Dunedin on Sunday.

Watching the Ice Fernz finish on the podium at their world tournament in the city last week has only added fire in the belly for the Ice Blacks.

"We’re really excited," head coach Cameron Frear said.

"After the women’s worlds, and the silver medal that the women were able to achieve, it’s really given us some confidence to hopefully go and win this thing."

The Ice Blacks, who last hosted the world tournament in Auckland in 2017, are ecstatic to be playing at home, and need to use the infrequent opportunity in their favour.

"It’s amazing. There’s so many advantages for us, playing in front of our friends and family and playing in an environment that we know well.

"But then also the advantage of not having to travel for a day there and a day back, it’s a huge advantage and [we’re] really, really excited by it."

Dylan Devlin in action during the session.

Huge crowds packed the stands for the Ice Fernz games, and with the Ice Blacks final game against Iceland already sold out, the men are expecting a big turnout.

"It’s huge for ice hockey in New Zealand to be able to get some exposure and then some fans here.

"Because the thing with ice hockey is once you get people through the door and they watch one game, they come back.

"To be able to ... play in front of big crowds is really exciting."

The Ice Blacks will play Chinese Taipei in their opener on Sunday, followed by Georgia (Monday), Thailand (Wednesday), Bulgaria (May 2) and Iceland (May 3).

Each bring their own flavour and something different to the game, but Frear was well aware of the challenge that lay ahead for his team.

"For us it’s a lot of hockey in a short period of time.

Stefan Amston in action during the session.

"It’s just making sure we’re able to adapt to each opponent we have and for us is just to play our game and, I guess, get all of the players playing, you know, as one unit in a short amount of time."

It will an extra special time for the Ice Blacks coach.

Frear, who hails from Queenstown, spent 12 seasons playing for the Southern Stampede and also had a three-year stint with the Dunedin Thunder while at university, and has coached the Stampede for about eight years.

He was co-coach of the national team last season, which won silver at the world tournament, but has stepped up to head coach this year.

"It’s a huge honour to be able to be trusted to coach, I guess, the highest level of ice hockey in our country, and to do it at home.

"You know, I played here in Dunedin for three years and have a lot of good memories, so to be able to full circle come back here as a coach, it’s amazing."