Memorable goal for up-and-comer

Ian Audas. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Rising Dunedin Thunder star Ian Audas had a moment to remember in Auckland at the weekend.

Audas scored a goal for the Ice Blacks in the second of three games against Australia as part of the trans-Tasman challenge at Paradice Botany Downs.

The New Zealanders were blanked 4-0 in the opening game before being more competitive in a 5-2 loss on Saturday night.

Australia had to wait until the 18th minute of the second test before scoring their opening goal.

Just 1min 58sec into the second period, Audas had his moment, scoring the equaliser on the assist from Luke Simon.

The Australians scored twice more, but the Ice Blacks pulled it back to 3-2 when Justin Daigle scored on the power play, assisted by Lachlan Frear and Jordan Challis.

There were few clear-cut scoring opportunities in the third period but Australia grabbed two more goals to seal series victory.

Queenstown goaltender Aston Brookes was between the pipes for the Ice Blacks and had 40 saves.

Game one was a stalemate after the first period.

Australia took control with a three-goal flurry in the second, and added a fourth right near the end of the game.

Game three in the series was last night.

The games are valuable preparation for the Ice Blacks for the division 2, group B world championships in Dunedin next month.

— New Zealand ended their campaign at the division 3, group A under-18 men’s world championships in Mexico with a 6-2 win over Iceland yesterday.

Markus Macdonald (two), Joel Paterson (two), Oliver Carian and Eli Paek scored goals for the New Zealand side, while Jake Thompson had 32 saves.

The young Kiwis had lost a fourth straight game on Saturday, falling 10-4 to Turkey.

