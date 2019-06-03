Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter's son makes Stampede debut

Liam Stewart and his mother Rachel Hunter. Photo: Supplied

The son of rock legend Rod Stewart and Kiwi supermodel Rachel Hunter made an impressive debut for his Queenstown ice hockey team as they triumphed in a season-opening double header.

Liam Stewart, 24, Rod Stewart's second child to his second wife, former model Rachel Hunter, signed with the Queenstown-based SkyCity Stampede ice hockey team for the 2019 season.

During their opening two games on Friday and Saturday, Stewart and his teammates enjoyed two comfortable wins over the Dunedin Thunder in Queenstown, 6-0 and 6-2 respectively.

Stewart told the Herald he was enjoying the team atmosphere, and was happy to score a goal on debut and for the team to get wins in both games.

"They are great guys, and there is a good atmosphere. Stampede is known for winning championships, so we are hoping to get to that championship game and then take it as it goes."

British-born Stewart, a forward, holds a New Zealand passport through his mother, and has used it to play as a "local'' in the New Zealand Ice Hockey League.

He told the Herald he was looking forward to exploring Queenstown and the rest of New Zealand over the season.

"Queenstown is beautiful, I have never been here before. I hope to get to explore here and the rest of New Zealand some more."

Stewart spent four years with Washington's Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League, and a season with the Quad City Mallards and Alaska Aces.

On his move to Britain, he played a season for Coventry Blaze and most recently Surrey's Guildford Flames in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

He also took to the ice for Great Britain at the world championships (division 1B) in 2017, scoring twice to help the country win gold.

Last year, he was to have played for the Sheffield Steelers but sustained a concussion in mid-January. His symptoms returned mid-year, halting the deal.

He told the Herald he had been wanting to play in New Zealand for a couple of years, but it had been difficult to time with the British season.