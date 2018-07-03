Stampede downs Swarm twice to solidify league lead

The Stampede solidified its position at the top of the National Ice Hockey League with two comfortable home victories over the weekend.

The Queenstown side beat the Botany Swarm 6-3 on Friday night and 6-2 on Saturday night.

The Swarm scored first after an evenly matched 10 minutes of the two sides' first match.

Its lead was shortlived as Ryan Strayer and Braden Lee struck back in the first period of the match.

The Swarm levelled the match early in the second period before the Stampede blew it off the ice.

Harrison Macharg, Colin McIntosh and Kory Helowka fired in three more goals to give the Stampede a 5-2 lead at the end of the second period.

Matt Schneider scored the Thunder's sixth and final goal in the third period. The Swarm finally responded with a late goal to make the final score 6-3 in the Stampede's favour.

The Swarm again opened the scoring in the second match with an early goal before a double to Matt Schneider put the Stampede in front.

The Swarm levelled the scores early in the second period, but that goal would be its last of the match.

Four consecutive goals to Patrick Volpe, Stefan Helmersson, Ryan Strayer and Kory Helowka sealed a 6-2 Stampede win.

The Queenstown side will sit out this weekend's play and will face the West Auckland Admirals in a two-game series at home on July 13-14.

The Dunedin Thunder has not taken to the ice since its 1-1 result in the two matches against the Stampede in Queenstown on June 15-16.

It plays the West Auckland Admirals in two games in Auckland this weekend.



