Friday, 14 July 2023

Thunder has eye on playoffs

    By Adrian Seconi
    Ian Audas (left) and Ryan Wonfor in action for the Dunedin Thunder during a New Zealand Ice Hockey League game recently. PHOTO: KEA PHOTOS
    This weekend is about getting their skates on again.

    The Dunedin Thunder will host the Mako in back-to-back games.

    For rising forward Ian Audas, it is a good opportunity to shake off some dust.

    The Thunder’s last competitive game was in mid-June against the Swarm. It bounced back from a 5-1 loss in the first game of the double to win the second 6-4.

    The Mako is a development team and the games do not count towards the league. That said, Audas is keen for some time on the ice.

    The Thunder is still chasing a spot in the playoffs despite registering just two wins in 10 games.

    It has a tough away assignment against nemesis the Stampede in Queenstown next week.

    Early next month, the Thunder hosts the Canterbury Red Devils before completing the round-robin phase with a trip to Christchurch for a rematch with the Red Devils.

    That gives the games against the Mako tonight and tomorrow a lot more relevance.

    "It is good preparation for the games to come and we’ll be able to try out a few different line combinations to see who is playing well together and get some chemistry going," Audas said.

    "But also we’ve had a few weeks off, so it will be good to get back up to speed and gear up for the Stampede.

    "We still do have a chance at the playoffs, but it is going to be hard for sure.

    "The games in Queenstown will definitely be tough.

    "But they [the Red Devils] are a team we think we can go up against and get a few wins. But we’ve just got to take it one game at a time and make sure we’re doing all the right things."

    The 18-year-old moved to New Zealand from Canada eight years ago and is in his third season with team. His brother, Sam (22), is a goalie for the Thunder.

    Ian is part of the leadership group. He is an assistant captain and has been pleased with the progress of the side.

    "On an individual level, I could probably be a bit better and contribute to the team’s offence a bit better.

    "But, from a team point of view, it has definitely been a good growth year for us. We’ve had a lot of turnover with the roster, but we’ve had younger guys who have stepped up and played super, super well."