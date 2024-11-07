Christchurch NRL team bid launched

Sir Graham Lowe, left, and Andrew Chalmers are among those supporting the bid. Photo: Supplied

A new Christchurch NRL bid has officially been launched.

The Southern Orcas announced their formal proposal to be awarded a licence, as part of the competition's expansion plans.

It comes in the wake of a failed bid by rival hopefuls, the Southern Kea, just last week, along with eight other expansion proposals.

If the name sounds familiar, it is because an Orcas expansion team has been in some degree of planning or proposal for many years now. Originally to be based in Wellington, the team is now planning to base itself in Christchurch's 30,000 capacity Te Kaha stadium, which will be completed in early 2026.

The Orcas have outlined a bid with an overall value of $AU325 million ($NZ360m), including the provision of a substantial licence fee and are aiming to be ready to take to the field soon after receipt of NRL approval.

According to a press release, the proposed club "believes it will grow the game in every facet and contribute to a healthy and vibrant competition from the outset".

It also outlined advanced plans for a city-centre hotel and entertainment hub, as well as naming key contributors for both executive and football-related roles.

The club will be funded by a South Island-based group of private equity investors with a capital base of $60m. The board has significant business, commercial, investment and property experience as well as substantial experience of operating professional rugby league clubs.

The club will be chaired by New Zealand coaching great Sir Graham Lowe, who coached the Kiwis, Manly, the North Queensland Cowboys and the Queensland State of Origin team and was the chief executive of the Manly NRL club.

The managing director will be businessman Andrew Chalmers, who was chairman of the New Zealand Rugby League and former owner of the Bradford Bulls club in England.

The bid team also includes former NRL chief financial officer Ed Farish, former Gold Coast Titans chief executive Michael Searle, former New Zealand representative player Phil Bergman, and former Canterbury Rugby League chairman Simon Doig.

"We expect that from day one, we will be testing and challenging the best teams in the competition. We've got the staff and the expertise to put a competitive team on the field in week one. Christchurch is a city that loves sport and loves winners. We're sure they will get behind the Orcas and that new stadium will be a cauldron of support where visiting teams will find it very hard to pick up a win," Lowe said.

Chalmers said that "this bid makes sense for everyone".

"It will bring new markets, new growth, new revenue, new spectators and new players to the sport of rugby league. The bid is fully-funded and ready to go. We are ready and willing to pay a substantial license fee to the NRL and make major infrastructure investments."

The bid comes hard on the heels of a sold-out Kiwis v Kangaroos test match a fortnight ago, as well as a sold out Warriors game back in March.