Otago to begin premiership season by playing Waikato in historic clash

David Reedy. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The Otago Whalers will break new ground tomorrow.

They are hosting Waikato in their season-opening premiership match at Forsyth Barr Stadium at noon.

The two teams have never meet in a rugby league fixture which is staggering considering the game’s long history in New Zealand.

The Whalers are also handing out five, maybe six, debuts.

Fullback Max Brown, former Otago rugby union midfielder Aleki Morris-Lome, utility back Siua Fonua, Alhambra-Union outside back Mavae Manuika and prop Jacob Day will all be making their debut for the Whalers.

Utility back Oscar Anderson is the 18th man and he will be on debut if he gets called into the game-day squad.

The Whalers will unleash a new combination in the halves as well.

Jordan McEntee-Walters will slot in at halfback as he always does. But Keenan Masina, who played in the centres last year, will be outside him at standoff.

Hooker Troy Anstiss will take a spot in the second row. He can slot in just about anywhere, so coach David Reedy is confident Anstiss and the halves will do a good job.

"[The halves] are actually going real well.

"Although Keenan hasn't played a whole lot of league over the years, he's very experienced [in rugby union] and he's our calm head.

"And Troy is a good line runner and a good defender, so we’ve put him in the second row this week."

Reedy is not entirely sure what to expect from Waikato given it is the first match between the two sides.

"They'll be tough, big. They've got some quick backs. And then, yeah, with all the emotions surrounding the week, with the passing of the [Maori] king, I imagine that they'll be pretty fired up for this game."

Otago Rugby League is enjoying strong growth in the region. The organisation recently cracked 1000 players and grew its playing base by 40% this year.

The Whalers are doing their part to lift the profile. They made their debut in the premiership last year and were competitive.

Their 32-14 win against Canterbury was enough for them to slip into the semifinals.

They were outclassed 50-6 by the Auckland Vulcans in the playoff game, though.

The format has changed this season. They play a full round-robin and Otago are the only team south of Rotorua.

They are flying the flag for the entire South Island and the lower half of the North Island as well.

Auckland is very much the power base of the league in New Zealand and the defending champions, the Auckland Vulcans, shape as the side to beat again.

"[The format] is good for us. We get more games and we get to play everyone. It's pretty exciting.

The Whalers have set the modest goal of avoiding relegation.

"We've trained well for the last two weeks, so we've prepared as best we can and the boys are ready."

NZRL premiership

Dunedin, noon

Otago Whalers: Max Brown, Mavae Manuika, Tama Apineru, Aleki Morris-Lome, Mone Samate, Keenan Masina, Jordan McEntee-Walters, Mika Mafi, Eli Ellison, Benji Latu, Misinale Fifita, Troy Anstiss, Hagen Free. Reserves: Siua Fonua, Cameron Brown, Jake Day, Sefo Muasika.

Draw

Sept 8: v Waikato, Dunedin

Sept 15: v Counties-Manukau, Dunedin

Sept 22: v Bay of Plenty, Rotorua

Sept 28: v Auckland Vulcans, Dunedin

Oct 6: v Akarana, Auckland

October 12: Final, Auckland