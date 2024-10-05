Otago Whalers within reach of retaining premiership status

There is glory in not coming last.

The Otago Whalers are almost safe from relegation.

And that was the main goal this season.

Their 48-24 win against Waikato in the opening round should prove to be a ticket for a third consecutive season in the premiership.

That is a decent achievement considering the challenges the Whalers face.

The Dunedin club season is just five weeks long and that does not give the Whalers’ top players a lot of game time ahead of the premiership.

The Auckland teams have a longer club season and have a huge talent pool to choose from.

Not surprisingly all three Auckland-based teams are at the top of the standings.

Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Otago have been battling at the other end of the table.

Based on previous form, Bay of Plenty should beat Waikato today and that result will be enough for the Whalers to secure another stint in the top tier.

The Whalers play the Akarana Falcon in their final round-robin fixture in Auckland tomorrow afternoon.

A win would represent a wonderful result for the Whalers and, of course, guarantee them a spot in premiership next season.

The Falcons have notched two wins and two losses and will go into the contest as favourites.

Whalers coach David Reedy said regardless of the outcome there were positives to emerge from the season.

The Whalers have blooded some new talent and been competitive in most of their matches. They even had their moments during the 58-10 loss to the Vulcans, who are the defending champions.

The 38-30 loss to Bay of Plenty was one that got away from them, though.

Among the newbies, fullback Max Brown has stood out. He "brings a lot of energy" and has a high work-rate high.

Corban Agar made a big impression in his debut last week. The second-rower tackled his way into the coach’s good books.

Mavae Manuika has been outstanding in his first season for the Whalers. He was with Counties-Manukau last season and his experience and ability to bust a tackle was a considerable asset for the Whalers.

Experienced campaigner Tama Apineru, who is closing in on 50 games for the side, made the move to the midfield this season and helped shore up their defence and boost their attacking options.

Troy Anstiss is another seasoned campaigner who put in a big effort.

The Whalers lost the services of prop Mika Mafi two games into the season. He was punched in the face during the 35-18 loss to Counties-Manukau and left the field with a fractured eye socket.

"I’d say it is a pass — just," Reedy said when assessing how the season has gone.

One area the Whalers really struggled was at the ruck. They often got slow ball whereas their opponents where able to clear the ball quicker.

"That just comes down to the fact that we don’t play a lot of rugby league down here.

"Our club season is not long enough to adjust.

"A lot of boys play rugby in the winter where you tackle and release. You don’t need to release straight away, so it is just getting the boys used to that.

"In an ideal world we’d have a longer club season ... so there is not a lot of time to prepare," Reedy said.

NZRL premiership

Auckland, tomorrow, noon

Otago Whalers: Max Brown, Mone Samate, Mavae Manuika, Aleki Morris-Lome, Kiardyn Hatch, Tama Apineru, Jordan McEntee, Tofatuimoana Solia, Eli Ellison, Benjamin Latu, Daniel Muasika, Corban Agar, Troy Anstiss, Sosiua Fonua, Rawiri Wereta, Jacob Day, Oscar Anderson, Misinale Fifita.

Akarana: Juelz Baker, Teremate Teremate, Lani Graham-Taufa, Anthony Goulton, Dion Fraser, Isaiah Sofa, Seiuliali'i Harrison Sutton, Jeremiah Schuster, Brody Tamarua, Lonnie Papani, Victory Vevesi, Burnie Liaina, Samuel Waterworth, Sione Latu Ngahe, Sione Langatau, Hawaiiki Annandale, Navajo Doyle, Doux Kauhiva.

Premiership

standings

Auckland Vulcans 8

Counties-Manukau 8

Akarana Falcons 4

Otago Whalers 2

Bay of Plenty 2

Waikato 0