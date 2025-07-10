Queensland stun NSW in State of Origin decider

Harry Grant celebrates a try with team-mates during game three of the State Of Origin series between New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons. Photo: Getty Images

Queensland have added another chapter to the Maroons' State of Origin folklore, shocking NSW with a 24-12 victory in the game-three decider at Accor Stadium to win back the shield.

In a state of chaos a month ago after losing game one, the Maroons were dominant at Accor Stadium on Wednesday night after also stunning NSW in Perth last month.

Halfback Tom Dearden was player of the match, brilliant in both attack and defence in the biggest game of his life, scoring twice and having a hand in another.

Rookie centre Robert Toia was also among a cast of stars for the Maroons, led by inspirational captain Cameron Munster four days after his father's death.

So disciplined were Queensland, the Maroons completed their first 30 sets and took a 20-0 halftime lead against a disappointing Blues.

"When we talk about getting our game on, it's pretty similar to what that first half looked like," Queensland coach Billy Slater said.

"The effort, the togetherness, that's where it all starts and the points come … it was an inspiring performance and I'm so proud of this group."

Queensland's 1995 series whitewash with Paul Vautin's neville nobodies rightly holds top spot in famous backs-to-the-wall spirited Maroons effort.

The 2020 victory with the so-called "worst Queensland team in history" is a close second.

But the 2025 effort will also now rank alongside those.

Slater's men looked shot after dropping the series opener, resulting in captain and halfback Daly Cherry-Evans being axed mid-series.

But in the weeks since they have become the first Maroons side to win back-to-back on the road after going 1-0 down at home.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was dominant up front early, while his veteran front-row partner Josh Papalii also held his own after being called out of Origin retirement.

Queensland's most unlikely bolter Gehamat Shibasaki laid on the Maroons' first try, after he brushed through a Zac Lomax tackle to put Xavier Coates over.

Then it was Toia's turn to have an impact, splitting the Blues defence in two when he flung an offload out the back as he was being pushed into touch.

That allowed Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to burst into a gaping hole and put Dearden across in support play.

Dearden was again influential in the Maroons' next, poking his nose through before Harry Grant spun through four defenders out of dummy-half on the next play.

Toia and Dearden then produced the two biggest defensive moments of the second half, with try-savers on Angus Crichton and Brian To'o shortly after the break.

NSW eventually got on the board in the 54th minute through Stephen Crichton and Dearden and To'o traded tries late, but NSW attack was otherwise off as poor last-tackle options killed the hosts.

Nowhere was that more obvious than when Jarome Luai gave away a 20m tap with a kick that floated into the in-goal early, after a Blues attacking raid.

Queensland went down field, got a penalty and kicked 2-0 ahead on the next set as they began their run towards a famous victory.

"I'm disappointed, we got off to a bad start again and in Origin if you give away those type of starts, it's always hard to come back from," Blues coach Laurie Daley said.

"We played some good footy but they just won some moments … you just can't cop those points."