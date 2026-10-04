The Sydney Roosters have fulfilled the club's mantra of playing for premierships, claiming their first in seven years with a 19-18 grand final defeat of Newcastle.

After trailing 12-0 just before halftime at Accor Stadium on Sunday night, the Roosters dominated the second half before holding on late for their 16th title.

The result ended a fairytale run for the Knights, who had ridden a wave of emotion after going from wooden spooners last year to enter the finals in seventh spot.

But this was a moment of triumph for the Roosters, who produced one of the most complete halves of their season after the break as weight of ball and territory told.

While Newcastle were desperate in defence and produced some moments of first-half magic, the Roosters' class told.

Rugby-bound winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a double, Naufahu Whyte and Spencer Leniu were immense up front and James Tedesco ran for more than 300 metres to claim the Clive Churchill Medal

Then with the Tricolours leading 18-12 and 10 minutes to go, 37-year-old Daly Cherry-Evans nailed the 32nd field goal of his career to ice the match.

It proved the difference, and enough to see the Roosters hold on after a late Greg Marzhew try gave the Knights three minutes to pull off a miracle.

The Roosters have been one of the NRL's heavyweights for 14 seasons under Trent Robinson, to the point where seven years without a title felt like an eternity.

That wait is now over.

"We have a slogan, we play for premierships, and it's there and you feel that," Robinson said.

"And that's uplifting as well because it's quite clear, the goal.

"But it also, when you don't, you feel it a lot. And I've felt it a lot as well as Ted and the other players over the last six years."

Cherry-Evans' field goal also ensured he'd finish his NRL career as the oldest premiership winner in 104 years, with his 15-year gap between title also the longest in history.

"I've been chasing that moment, that feeling my whole career," Cherry-Evans said.

"I'm extremely competitive, play to win."

Cherry-Evans' move to the Roosters at the start of this season had made them the early favourites again, but much like most of this year Sunday night did not come easy.

Newcastle had their moments of magic early, with one of the feel-good stories of the finals Francis Manuleleua scoring first when he cut back inside through a gap.

Ponga also turned it on with five minutes of brilliance, making a try-saver on Nawaqanitawase and running 95m to score and make it 12-0.

At that point, the Newcastle tidal wave of emotion appeared set to deliver the Knights their first title in 25 years.

But Nawaqanitawase got the Roosters back into the game before halftime when he toed a ball ahead for himself, before Leniu was the difference after the break.

With Newcastle holding on desperately and produced two try-saving tackles in one set, Leniu rocked Dom Young on Newcastle's first touch and forced an error.

Newcastle couldn't hold on again, and Billy Smith carried Jermaine McEwen and Dane Gagai over the line to get the ball down and make it 12-12.

And when a Cherry-Evans kick rebounded off the upright and Tedesco spread the ball right to Nawaqanitawase, he had his second and the Roosters led by six.

Newcastle were as gutsy as any team has been in a grand-final loss.

Some 84 per cent of the game was played in the Roosters' attacking half, and the Roosters' only linebreak came when Smith carried over two defenders.

And while the Knights' never-say-die approach was on show when they surged late through Marzhew, a last-minute shift ended in a Gagai error the Roosters were champions again.

"I've never watched a harder game of footy. I am so proud. But you just felt for them," coach Justin Holbrook said.

"We were coming off our own line facing baseball bats there.

"If you can win anything on heart and effort, then we definitely won that. Because it was the hardest game of footy I have ever coached.

"But you don't win off being proud, you win off being the better side. And we weren't the better side today and we didn't win."

It proved a magnificent day for the Roosters, with their women's team triumphant in the earlier NRLW grand final against Brisbane.

The 30-6 thrashing gave retiring legends Corban Baxter and Millie Elliott the perfect send-off and extracted revenge after a 2025 title loss to Brisbane.

A dominant performance by Roosters halves Jocelyn Kelleher and player of the match Tarryn Aiken set up with victory, while winger Brydie Parker scored a hat-trick.