SUBSCRIBERDunedinOng could face another trespass noticeDeborah Bay resident Marian Poole was alarmed when an election hoarding for Dunedin electorate independent candidate Benedict Ong appeared in front of her residence without her permission. She dismantled the hoarding and asked him to take it away. The billboard for the Labour Party was there with her consent. Photo: Gerard O'BrienGrant MillerReporterSunday, October 4, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO