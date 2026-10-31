The Kiwis have delivered a statement performance at the Rugby League World Cup, crushing Fiji 78-0 on the Gold Coast to power into the semifinals.

Boom centre Casey McLean crossed for four of their 13 tries, while winger Jamayne Isaako landed every conversion attempt, as New Zealand eclipsed the Bati in every department.

The only blot was a red card to wing Ronaldo Mulitalo for a high tackle, which left both teams to play the rest of the game with 12 players, after Fiji halfback Brandon Wakeham was also sent off for retaliation.

Fiji were expected to provide a stern test, after pushing Australia in a 36-22 defeat in Brisbane last weekend, setting up a virtual quarterfinal against New Zealand, with the losers eliminated.

However, there would be no repeat of the infamous 2017 quarterfinal, when Fiji stunned the hosts 4-2 in Wellington in one of the great tournament upsets.

The scene was set in the opening 13 minutes, as the Kiwis powered across for four tries, with half Jahrome Hughes cantering through a gaping hole to score from their very first set.

That 24-0 lead had doubled to 48-0 by halftime, with Fiji's cause not helped by the loss of experienced captain and hooker Api Korisau to a suspected broken jaw.

The opening exchanges of the second half were overshadowed by Mulitalo's tackle, which resulted in a head injury to opposite Ronald Philitoga, forcing him from the field.

Both teams came together in a tense exchange, with Wakeham also shown red for throwing a punch.

New Zealand's scoring resumed soon afterwards, with McLean - part of a potent left edge - crossing twice in four minutes to add to his first-half double.

Forwards Briton Nikora and Erin Clark also scored, before fullback Keano Kini bagged his second late in the contest.

Centre Dane Gagai, captain James Fisher-Harris, Mulitalo and forward Xavier Willison also scored tries, as the Kiwis showed why they will be a handful for any side in the knockout stage.

The Bati struggled throughout the game to contain New Zealand's forwards, who produced numerous offloads and rapid play-the-balls.

Their frustration boiled over again late, when prop Jordan Miller was sin-binned for a high shot that sparked another scuffle.

Isaako landed 13 from 14 conversions in 82-16 thrashing of Cook Islands in Christchurch last weekend - a NZ test-record 38-point haul - and his record was even better this time, slotting 13 from 13.

The result means the Kiwis will advance from Group A into the semis, alongside hosts and defending champions Australia.

Their opponents will depend on the result of Sunday night's group match between unbeaten Pacific rivals Samoa and Tonga.

The Kiwis hope star fullback Kalyn Ponga will have recovered for the knockout stage of the tournament, after breaking his forearm in the opening 24-22 loss to Australia just two weeks ago.