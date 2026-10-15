In one of the most stunning starts to a sporting tournament, the Kiwis and Kangaroos played out an absolute classic to kick off the Rugby League World Cup.

It was match chock full of barely believable moments, dramatic twists and turns, and superstars stepping up on the biggest stage, with Australia holding on for an enthralling 24-22 win.

Though unlikely to affect the Kiwis semi-final hopes, the loss may come at a different cost, with Kalyn Ponga forced from the field with a suspected broken arm.

It will take something special to top the tournament's opening try as the Kiwis struck first in sensational style.

With absolutely no room to move in the left hand corner, Casey McLean managed a miracle, finding the grass with his entire body forced over the touchline

The Kangaroos replied with a runaway, Jack Bostock snatching a Jahrome Hughes pass out of the air and streaking away to score.

With the Kiwis forcing a line drop out, Reece Walsh sent it out on the full, Jaymayne Isaako slotting an easy two points.

After the Kiwis forced the defending champs again, Australia nabbed another intercept, this time to take the lead as Tom Trbojevic latched onto a McLean ball and fended off a scrambling Kodi Nikorima to go 90.

As the siren approached, the Kiwis bagged another two points as Nikorima was taken off the ball by Katoni Staggs, the centre sent to the bin as a result as Isaako squared the scores 10-apiece at half-time.

On his first international outing, fullback Ponga put the Kiwis back in front courtesy of a deft offload from Isaiah Papali'i.

After an extended period under the pump, it looked as if Ronaldo Mulitalo had stretched the Kiwis advantage after Trbojevic spilled a kick, but the chasers were ruled to be offside.

The Kangaroos relief turned to rapture as Bostock got his second, leaping above the pack to take a towering Cameron Munster bomb and reinstate the stalemate.

It wouldn't last long though after Ponga chimed into the line and sliced right through, standing up Walsh to reclaim the lead for the Kiwis.

But Walsh would respond with a stunner of his own, exploding onto a Bostock offload 80 out, showcasing his blistering speed as he beat both Ponga and Hughes who collided with each other, the Australian full back far too fast for the desperate chase of Joseph Tapine.

That chase proved crucial however, as Latrell Mitchell sprayed the conversion to keep the Kiwis in front by two.

Cue more Kangaroos magic, Munster sending it to the skies, Bostock and Isaako with a clean aerial contest, won by Bostock to complete his hat-trick and put the home side up 24-22 with four minutes remaining.

A final Kiwis assault proved futile as the Kangaroos held on to break New Zealand hearts, but ignite a tournament.