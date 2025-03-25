Tuivasa-Sheck to miss up to two months

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors will miss up to two months with a hamstring strain. Photo: Getty Images

Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is set to be side-lined for up to two months with a hamstring strain.

The former Dally M Medal winner picked up the injury in last Friday night's win over the Sydney Roosters, having left the field midway through the second half.

Rocco Berry returns in the centres, with Adam Pompey moving to the wing for the injured Tuivasa-Sheck for the Warriors' fourth-round NRL encounter with the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown.

Berry is recalled to the NRL stage for his 44th game after missing the club's last 13 matches following a season-ending shoulder injury in round 15 in June last year.

Apart from Berry coming in and Pompey moving to the wing, the rest of the frontline 17 named is the same as the group used in the opening rounds against Canberra, Manly and the Roosters.

There are two changes on the extended bench with hooker Sam Healey back for Freddy Lussick after a week off with injury and Edward Kosi returning.

Warriors side to play Tigers

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Taine Tuaupiki

3. Rocco Berry

4. Ali Leiataua

5. Adam Pompey

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Luke Metcalf

8. James Fisher-Harris (c)

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitchell Barnett (c)

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Marata Niukore

13. Erin Clark

Interchange:

14. Dylan Walker

15. Jackson Ford

16. Demitric Vaimauga

17. Leka Halasima

Extended bench:

18. Te Maire Martin

20. Jacob Laban

21. Sam Healey

22. Bunty Afoa

23. Ed Kosi