Tuivasa-Sheck to miss up to two months

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The former Dally M Medal winner picked up the injury in last Friday night's win over the Sydney Roosters, having left the field midway through the second half.
Rocco Berry returns in the centres, with Adam Pompey moving to the wing for the injured Tuivasa-Sheck for the Warriors' fourth-round NRL encounter with the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown.
Berry is recalled to the NRL stage for his 44th game after missing the club's last 13 matches following a season-ending shoulder injury in round 15 in June last year.
Apart from Berry coming in and Pompey moving to the wing, the rest of the frontline 17 named is the same as the group used in the opening rounds against Canberra, Manly and the Roosters.
There are two changes on the extended bench with hooker Sam Healey back for Freddy Lussick after a week off with injury and Edward Kosi returning.
Warriors side to play Tigers
1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2. Taine Tuaupiki
3. Rocco Berry
4. Ali Leiataua
5. Adam Pompey
6. Chanel Harris-Tavita
7. Luke Metcalf
8. James Fisher-Harris (c)
9. Wayde Egan
10. Mitchell Barnett (c)
11. Kurt Capewell
12. Marata Niukore
13. Erin Clark
Interchange:
14. Dylan Walker
15. Jackson Ford
16. Demitric Vaimauga
17. Leka Halasima
Extended bench:
18. Te Maire Martin
20. Jacob Laban
21. Sam Healey
22. Bunty Afoa
23. Ed Kosi