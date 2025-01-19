Obituary: Brian Lockwood, rugby league player

Brian Lockwood passes the ball at Balmain rugby league team training at Leichhardt, February 24, 1977. Photo: Getty Images

The indomitable Brian Lockwood led his rugby league teams from the front. The forward was renowned for never taking a backward step and was instrumental in leading Great Britain to its last World Cup triumph, in 1972. Castleford-born Lockwood began his professional career in 1965 signing for his hometown club and playing in Challenge Cup victories in 1969 and 1970. A prop or second rower, Lockwood made his international debut in 1970 and was an integral part of the 1972 pack. As well as subduing Australia’s forwards physically, it was a Lockwood layoff which set up the try which clinched the trophy.

In 1974 Lockwood moved to Australia and helped Canterbury-Bankstown make the grand final of that year. Lockwood then joined Balmain Tigers and it was an inside pass from him which set up the match-winning try in the 1976 grand final. Lockwood moved back to England in 1978 and won further Challenge Cups with Hull Kingston Rovers and Widnes. All up, Lockwood played 461 first-class matches, scoring 58 tries. He died on October 10 aged 78. — Agencies