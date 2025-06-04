Warriors take collective approach to replace Barnett

Mitch Barnett. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew Webster was warned his players not to try filling the void left by injured co-captain Mitch Barnett alone.

Barnett's season is over, after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the 36-30 win over South Sydney last weekend, leaving a giant void in the pack, as the Auckland side seek to build on a promising 9-3 start to their NRL season.

In his third season at Mt Smart, the inspirational front-rower has taken his leadership to a new level, while fellow skipper James Fisher-Harris was sidelined with a pec (chest) injury.

Now an automatic State of Origin selection for New South Wales, Barnett and Fisher-Harris formed a one-two punch that is probably one of the best front-row combinations in the competition, but Webster stressed no one player could be expected to step into his place.

"You can't try and be Mitch, or say we've all got to do extra," he said. "Once you start doing that, you start failing at your job - everyone's just got to do their job better.

"Whatever your job description is as a player, you have to make sure you improve at that, rather than trying to add workload or different stuff to your game. Everyone agrees with that.

"If you try and be Mitch, it won't work out. Everyone's just got to be themselves and find their own way to improve."

That blueprint already exists. When Fisher-Harris was missing, Webster moved Marata Niukore into the middle of the park and Leka Halasima off the bench.

He's named Jackson Ford to start against Cronulla Sharks this week - as he did in the next game after Fisher-Harris' injury - but don't be surprised if that changes.

Webster admitted his loss is a major blow, but also another test of the programme's 'next up' mentality.

The Warriors have already endured injuries to marquee players like Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, while continuing to juggle players through a depleted midfield. This one hits differently though, with the knowledge that Barnett will not be back this season.

"There are mixed emotions," Webster admitted. "We want to celebrate Barney too, where he is in the game and what he's achieved for us at the club, playing Origin and for Australia, and finally getting in those circles that you want to be in as a player.

"It's pretty heartbreaking, but Barney's been grateful for all the well-wishers he's got, particularly from his teammates and all around the world.

"We're gutted, because he's such a good player, but there's optimism that somebody gets to stand up and take his spot and it's a challenge for the whole group."

With scans confirming the extent of his injury, Barnett is now waiting for the injury to stabilise, before undergoing surgery. He has been around the team this week, as they prepare to take on the Sharks and now faces a different role than planned.

"He was really good at training yesterday with his leadership stuff and talking to the boys about what they have to do next was very impressive," Webster said.

"He's very frustrated and emotional about it, but sometimes life's not fair. We're all gutted for him, but he's a tough cookie, Mitch.

"He's started that role already, mentoring and helping people. I think you'll find he initially needs to get his knee to the point where the operation can happen and we'll have to let him go for a little bit, then he'll start his rehab process and come back around the boys.

"It's pretty raw at the moment, but we all know Mitch has a pretty good footy brain and loves mentoring people, so we'll just get a bit more of that, which is pleasing."

Sometimes losing a key player can galvanise his teammates and elevate them to greater heights collectively.

"He's been around the club and he's in good spirits," lock Erin Clark said. "We'll definitely miss his hard-nosed footy, his aggression and work ethic, but we're looking forward to the person who gets to step up and wear the jersey next to us.

"No-one has to do anything more, maybe just do our job better, now that Barney's out.

"He's definitely a smart footy player and, no doubt, he'll sit around with the coaches and help dissect other teams, and help us middles get better."