Warriors distance themselves from 'run it straight'

Robbie Tuluatua competes against Tonga Siaila Liuaki during the RUNIT Championship League in Auckland on May 19. Photo: Getty Images

The rugby league community is ensuring they distance themselves from the controversial new collision trend known as 'run it straight.'

Calls are growing louder to ban the game in the wake of a teenager's death in Palmerston North.

Ryan Satterthwaite, 19, died after suffering a catastrophic head injury while playing a version of the game.

Though several copycat leagues have appeared, the pre-eminent and most popular is the RunIt Championship League.

Current Warriors halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita has appeared in promotions for RunIt, advertised as a 'special guest' for the first night of trials in Auckland.

When RNZ contacted the club for comment, a spokesman insisted the Warriors had nothing to do with the organisation.

Coach Andrew Webster said he is not across the new collision craze.

"I'm not a social media man, so I don't know too much about it."

Asked whether it could affect perceptions of the NRL, Webster said he didn't want to make an uneducated statement.

"I honestly don't know enough about it, any contact sport should be done in a safe environment, but I'm focused on our game."

Former Warrior and current club mentor Manu Vatuvei spoke at the second night of trials.

"I know a lot of people hate it, and a lot of people love it. I'm one of those people who love it," he said at the time.

Other notable athletes to have previously endorsed RunIt include current UFC light heavyweights Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling.

Saveatama Eroni Clarke. Photo: supplied

'Too much risk involved' - Former All Black

Former All Black Saveatama Eroni Clarke, the Pasifika engagement manager for NZ Rugby told RNZ's Checkpoint programme today that Satterthwaite's death was a tragedy.

Regulations that focus on health and safety need to be put in place, he said.

His message to young people is: "Don't do it, there's too much risk involved, we've seen now the extreme of it and the high risk that it brings - head trauma and other things that it brings as well."

"I think about my own children and I think about Caleb and I'm thinking about his brothers and I'm thinking well certainly if there is a contact sport that I want them to play it's rugby."

Young people who want to play a contact sport should join rugby, where there is good coaching and safety is in mind, he said.

His message to high profile players is: "We can't be seen to support something like this."