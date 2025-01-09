Warriors captain retiring

Tohu Harris has not returned to the field for the Warriors following wrist surgery. Photo: Getty Images

Warriors captain Tohu Harris is retiring with immediate effect, a major blow for the New Zealand league side.

Harris told teammates and the club he would not play again following a wrist injury that ended his 2024 NRL season.

The 32-year-old played 14 matches last season before having surgery on his wrist, but did not resume playing.

The 234-game veteran was set for his 13th NRL campaign this year but said ongoing problems following offseason surgery on a wrist injury have forced him to step aside.

"I had high hopes of returning from the injury this year but I'm devastated I won't get the chance to pull on the jersey again," Harris said in a statement.

"I'm dealing with pain in everyday life as well as footy. My body has been feeling good in training but the reality is, I can't perform as a player with this injury."

Though it was sad to finish in such a way, he said he was grateful to the club for the chance to lead it and for the support it had given him and his family.

Harris ends his career with 117 appearances since joining the Warriors in 2018, the same number of games he played in his five seasons with Melbourne from 2013 to 2017.

Warriors boss Cameron George said it was devastating news.

"It's shattering for Tohu and his family as well as for our club and fans.

"We all feel for him having to end his career this way but it will never take away from the exceptional contribution he has made to the club in every way through his deeds on the field and off it."

George said he was especially grateful to Harris for the "amazing work" he did to rebuild the team while they had to isolate in Australia for three seasons during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We'll certainly miss the qualities he has provided with his leadership and playing ability and wish him, Nat and Harlan all the best for what lies ahead."

Harris led the New Zealand Warriors 52 times after first being appointed for the 2022 season, the last of those appearances being the 32-16 win over Brisbane at Mt Smart Stadium in June last year.

Used off the interchange that night, he had battled a right wrist injury throughout the season and was subsequently unable to return for any of the last eight games.

"It's a sad way for Tohu to go out but I just want to celebrate him," Warriors head coach Andrew Webster said.

"You really don't know how good a player is until you've coached him. I'd admired Tohu from afar throughout his career but when I returned to the club I got to admire him even more every day.

"I'm so grateful to have built a relationship with him and for the way he helped me so much in my transition as a head coach."

George said the Warriors' 2025 captain would be announced closer to the start of the season.