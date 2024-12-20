Medals, records and high emotion

Central Otago’s Finn Butcher celebrates winning gold in the men's kayak cross at the Paris Olympics in August. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES That year went a little fast. As they always do, the Otago Daily Times sports reporters take some time to look back over 2024 and reflect on their favourite moments. They also identify the ones to watch in 2025.

Hayden Meikle - Sports editor

Favourite moments

1. There was just something magical about Finn Butcher's story. Having interviewed the Central Otago paddling king several times, it meant a lot to me to watch him charge tokayak cross gold at the Paris Olympics. He is such a humble and genuine bloke, and it was impossible not to tear up a little when you saw him embracing his supportive parents after the final. Bring on LA 2028.

2. There were obviously great Olympic Games athletes, stories and drama everywhere you looked in Paris. But sometimes you cannot beat sheer excellence and dominance _ and it did not get any more excellent or dominant than Mondo Duplantis. The United States-born Swedish pole vault sensation had the world enthralled as he soared into the air, retained

his Olympic title and broke the world record. He is the king of track and field.

3. Can "every time Mo Salah touches the ball" be considered a moment? It is impossible to imagine my beloved Liverpool without the Egyptian king. (On that note, please give the man a new contract and pay him whatever he wants, because he is worth it.) He is well on his way to being rated the greatest Premier League player of all time.

Best game

The Highlanders had lost 19 straight games to New Zealand rivals _ and both reporters and coaches/players were getting heartily sick of talking about that unwanted streak. While the Crusaders arrived in Dunedin in the middle of, for them, a truly shocking season, it still felt like big brother coming to kick sand in little brother's face. "Not today", sayeth Cam Millar and the Highlanders. Millar scored 27 points to lead the Landers to a 32-29 win that sent the 18,537-strong crowd crazy. More nights like that, please.

Gold medallist Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, of Sweden, wows the Stade de France crowd as he vaults a world record 6.25m. PHOTO: REUTERS Stars of 2025

Otago

Now we can stop talking about Fabian Holland being the next big thing. The giant Dutchman has arrived. One of the first names on the team sheet for the Highlanders, it will surely not be long before he is an automatic selection for the All Blacks now he is eligible.

National

Watch for Katelyn Vaha'akolo to make everyone sit up and take notice when the Black Ferns attempt to defend their Rugby World Cup title. The former rugby league international has 16 tries in just 12 games for the Black Ferns and is a genuine excitement machine. Just get her the ball, please.

International

Gout Gout. Say that name again. Well, turns out he should have been Guot Guot if not for a birth certificate clanger. The Australian sprint sensation is the next Usain Bolt. And nothing gets the pulse humming in sport quite like a person running fast.

Cyclist Ellesse Andrews won two individual gold medals and silver in the team sprint at the Paris Olympics. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Favourite moments

1. Ellesse Andrews is a star who is set to shine brightly for years to come. She turned in some terrific performances at the Paris Olympics, winning two individual gold medals and silver in the team sprint. But her ride to win gold in the sprint event was just imperious. She dispatched German rider Lea Friedrich with consummate ease. Honestly, it was breathtaking.

2. The Otago Sparks collected their second Hallyburton Johnstone Shield title in three years with a four-wicket win over Wellington at the University Oval in February. Under-rated swing bowler Emma Black took three for 31 to help set up the win, and Otago's middle order of Caitlin Blakely (50), Felicity Robertson (38), Polly Inglis (35 not out) and Olivia Gain (42) helped seal the victory.

3. Green Island had to dig deep to snap a 46-year title drought with a 21-15 win over the Sharks in the Dunedin premier club rugby final at Forsyth Barr Stadium in July. The Grizzlies resisted attack after attack in the final 15 minutes to hold on to a tenuous lead, much to the delight of a large crowd who seemingly all supported the green and yellow hoops.

Green Island captain Heath MacEwan flaunts the Dunedin premier club rugby trophy after his side’s win over Dunedin at Forsyth Barr Stadium. It was Green Island’s first premier title in 46 years. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH Best games

There were three of them and they were all in India. It still defies belief the Black Caps were able to wipe India 3-0 on their turf. Matt Henry took five for 15 to help skittle India for 47 in the first test. Mitchell Santner nabbed 13 wickets to help clinch victory in the second, and Ajax Patel took 11 in the third and Will Young scored back-to-back half centuries to help complete the sweep. The White Ferns' shock win in the T20 World Cup was not bad, either.

Stars of 2025

Otago

Volts left-hander Jamal Todd looks to have something a little special. The left-hander clobbered two centuries during a provincial A T20 tournament in November. It is early days for the 20-year-old but he has impressed the top brass at Otago cricket. Halfback Dylan Pledger is another one to watch.

National

New Zealand tennis star Lulu Sun has enjoyed a strong year, reaching the quarterfinal at Wimbledon and breaking into the top 40. She has been named as the fourth seed for her home tournament, the ASB Classic.

International

Indian left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a cracking start to his test cricket career. The 22-year-old clubbed 1568 runs at an average of 58.07 in his first 15 tests. He combines fearlessness and consistency, and 2025 shapes as another good year for the aggressive opener.

Anna Grimaldi celebrates winning gold in the women’s 200m-T47 final at the Paralympics at Stade de France. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Favourite moments

1. Nothing quite like watching Anna Grimaldi and Holly Robinson reach the Paralympic podium. Grimaldi started with a bang by winning bronze in the 100m then stunned the world to win gold in her 200m. Who will ever forget that gigantic smile as she crossed the finish line? Robinson was just as amazing in winning bronze in the shot put. Both women are super role models, who have never forgotten where they come from _ and who give up their time for their community _ and it is always such a privilege to hear their stories.

2. Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis, dubbed the "super mums", winning gold in the women's double sculls at the Olympics was a beautiful moment. Remarkably, the duo had not won a race since having children but they pulled it out at prime time to become the first crew of mothers to win an Olympic rowing medal.

3. Watching Otago swimmer Kane Follows qualify for his first Olympic Games at the national championships in April was something special. Seeing his emotion, and reaction, to finally going under the time then hearing his story of setback after setback the following week was inspiring. He really made you feel the graft, and heart, he put into his journey.

Kane Follows celebrates after swimming an Olympic qualifying time and a national record at the New Zealand swimming championships in Hawke’s Bay. PHOTO: BW MEDIA Best game

While the Silver Ferns thumping the Australian Diamonds on three occasions is up there, there is one team who deserve this spot. Down the road in Invercargill, the Southern Steel pulled off something spectacular when they snapped their 22-game winless streak to beat the Northern Stars 63-61 in extra time. There were hugs, there were tears, but most of all there was so much joy in seeing them finally back on top in the home of netball. Their 47-43 win against the eventual champions, the Northern Mystics, was their best performance of the season.

Stars of 2025

Otago

Otago back Charlotte Va'afusuaga is on the cusp of greatness. The Spirit's MVP this season has signed with Matatū for the Super Rugby Aupiki campaign and was named in the New Zealand under-18 sevens team for the Global Youth Sevens.

National

Nathan Smith. The lad from North Otago has a big cricketing future ahead of him.

International

Netball fans get to see Ugandan superstar shooter Mary Cholhok every few years on the international stage. But the unstoppable 2.01m shooter is in for a big year at her new home with the Queensland Firebirds. Cholhok, who has been with the Loughborough Lightning since 2019, is one to watch from anywhere in the circle.