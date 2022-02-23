Millbrook Classic pro-am $150,000 boost for NZ professionals

John Hart. PHOTO: PHOTOSPORT

A one-off tournament will help alleviate the cancellation of the New Zealand Open in Arrowtown.

The Millbrook Classic pro-am will be held at the resort on April 2-3.

The new event is aimed at providing support for New Zealand professionals, many of whom have been adversely affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly with limited playing opportunities.

It will feature Kiwi professionals and some of the country’s best elite amateur players, and will have a total purse of $150,000.

New Zealand Open chairman John Hart said tournament organisers recognised a need to support New Zealand-based players who had been through a difficult time in the past two years.

"Since the pandemic hit our shores, Kiwi professionals have been faced with restrictions not only cancelling events here in New Zealand, but also affecting the ability to travel to tournaments throughout the world.

"We are delighted that we have been able to pull the Millbrook Classic together in such a short amount of time."

Millbrook Resort, the Regional Events Fund, Open sponsors and Golf New Zealand had all put their support behind the pro-am.

The Millbrook Classic invited professional field will comprise 28 playing spots (26 professionals and two elite amateurs), each of whom will be paired with a paying amateur.

In an interesting twist, the entry fee for the paying amateurs will cover not only their own costs but also the accommodation and golfing costs of one of the invited professionals.

"Our aim is to make this a special occasion for the professionals with prizemoney being distributed across the whole field," Hart said.

"This will allow visiting players to stay at Millbrook Resort for the three nights at no cost, and any costs of getting to and from the event being well and truly offset by the prize pool."

-- STAFF REPORTER