Buchanan shows grit to score point despite early crash

Cormac Buchanan makes his Moto3 World Championship debut in Thailand. PHOTO: MANU TORMO

Southland motorcycle racer Cormac Buchanan showed some Kiwi grit to earn his first Moto3 World Championship point on debut in Thailand on Sunday night.

"It feels really good to tick off my debut and I’m proud to score New Zealand’s first ever Moto3 point in the process," Buchanan said.

"Now the hard work continues so we can add plenty more to the tally.

"I’m really happy with how the race started, especially overtaking a lot of riders and feeling really comfortable with the pace. We now have a platform to continue building from."

Racing for the Denssi Boe Motorsports team, 18-year-old Buchanan started 22nd on the grid and made quick progress through the field in the opening lap before coming unstuck on the final turn.

"I didn’t expect the rider in front to brake so early and I had to switch my line so I didn’t run into the back of him.

"This forced me offline into the corner and, with three bikes on my left, I just had nowhere to go and tucked the front. Unfortunately, another rider on the outside was collateral damage."

Buchanan immediately remounted his KTM machine and, despite two bent handlebars, delivered a resilient display over the ensuing 18 laps in the searing 40°C heat to finish 15th at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.

"It was really hot and humid, like being in a sauna on the bike. I’ve never experienced anything like it coming from little old Invercargill."

His determination paid off as the crash toll continued to mount for his rivals.

"There’s no doubt it was a race of attrition but I knew if I kept grinding, the reward of crossing that finish line for the first time would come, and to claim my first world championship point in the process was definitely a bonus," he said.

"My team and I have worked incredibly hard this weekend to learn a new track in tough, sweltering conditions.

"The intensity of this Moto3 class is unreal and I couldn’t be more excited to be in among the action against the world’s best, flying the Kiwi flag.

"We’ve had a couple of challenges as I navigate this step up into the world championship ranks, but there are plenty of positives to take away.

"Our race pace is strong, especially when riding alone which bodes really well. In fact, yesterday we were only 0.9sec off the fastest time.

"A definite work-on is qualifying and extracting that one crucial lap time we need to be further up the grid."

Buchanan now returns to his Barcelona base to prepare for round two in Argentina on March 14-16.

— Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez continued his perfect start with Ducati as he completed a weekend double at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix, finishing ahead of younger brother Alex.

Pole-sitter and sprint winner Marc Marquez made an electric start in hot and humid conditions but Alex, who had qualified second on the grid, took the lead on the seventh of the 26 laps.

Marc snatched back the lead with three laps remaining, however, to win the opening race of the MotoGP season for the first time since 2014.

Two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez’s new team-mate, came in third to complete an all-Ducati podium.

— APL/Reuters