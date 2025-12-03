Liam Lawson has Formula 1 seat confirmed for 2026

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson has kept his seat for 2026. Photo: Getty Images

Liam Lawson will be in Formula 1 in 2026 after being confirmed in one of the Racing Bulls seats.

It will be his first full season competing for one team after he started 2025 in Red Bull but was demoted to junior team Racing Bulls after just two races.

The man who replaced him, Yuki Tsunoda, is now without a full-time drive.

The Red Bull shake-up has Frenchman Isack Hadjar promoted to Red Bull to race alongside four time world champion Max Verstappen, while F2 driver Arvid Lindblad joins Lawson at Racing Bulls.

"I'm really looking forward to racing with VCARB in 2026," Lawson said in a statement.

"It's an opportunity I'll continue to be grateful for as we enter a year of change in F1."

The change in 2026 is the new F1 regulations which include smaller cars featuring a greater use of electric power.

That change will have played a part in Lawson's retention.

"Liam has shown impressive performance and professionalism throughout this year, he has excelled when conditions have been at their hardest and we look forward to building on this in 2026," said Racing Bulls Team Principal Alan Permane.

Liam Lawson leads Yuki Tsunoda around a corner at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix over the weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Although there is still one round remaining in 2025, Lawson is excited to get into the new season.

"I'm ready to get to work with the team as we prepare for the challenging season ahead. It's going to be an exciting year and I can't wait to kick it off with my first pre-season with the team," Lawson said.

Hadjar's promotion was an obvious decision as the French rookie has generally out performed Lawson in 2025 and had been tagged as a future star by Red Bull's advisor Helmut Marko.

"I feel ready to go to Red Bull and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It's an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can't wait for," Hadjar said.

Lawson will be joined at Racing Bulls by 18 year old Lindblad, who has been earmarked as a future F1 driver for some time.

The Briton has won two races in F2 this year and is sixth in the championship heading into the final round in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Lindblad, who has a Swedish father and a mother of Indian descent, won the Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand last summer.

He joins the likes of Lando Norris, Lance Stroll and Liam Lawson who have competed in that competition and are now driving in F1.

"Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula One so it's a proud moment to take this step,' Lindblad said.

The reshuffle means there is no place for Tsunoda, who has spent five years in Formula 1.

The 25-year-old has under performed since replacing Lawson at Red Bull in round three and has scored just 33 points compared to Lawson's 38.

Tsunoda will serve as Red Bull's reserve driver next year.

The final round of the 2025 season is in Abu Dhabi this weekend.