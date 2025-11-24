Lawson sorry after early crash knocks him out of points

Damage to Lawson's car on the first turn meant he was effectively out of the points early on. Photo: Getty Images

Liam Lawson apologised to his team after he squandered valuable F1 points at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

A first-corner clash forced the young Kiwi into the pits and out of the points.

Lawson started the race sixth on the grid after an impressive qualifying series in the wet, and hopes were high that he'd be able to add to the points he picked up with his seventh-place finish in the last round in Brazil.

However, the very short run to the first corner in Vegas caused problems for a number of cars and Lawson had too much speed and was forced to go wide and made contact with the Oscar Piastri's McLaren.

While he immediately lost a place it appeared that Lawson hadn't suffered too much damage. However two laps later he was forced into the pits to change the front wing, dropping him to the back of the field.

"Apologies to the team, it was extremely slippery into turn one and once I committed to brake, the cars in front started checking up and I didn't have anywhere to go," Lawson said afterwards.

Lawson's Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar did manage to finish in the top 10, enhancing his reputation, as both drivers look to confirm their places for 2026.

"I'm disappointed for the team today as the car has been fast this weekend," Lawson said.

"We should have had two cars in the points today, so it's a shame given where we started."

Lawson wasn't the only one apologising after the race.

McLaren had both cars disqualified for a technical infringement, meaning the championship race remains alive with two Grands Prix remaining.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix, while Lando Norris, who was second, and fourth-placed Piastri had their points stripped after a post-race FIA inspection found the thickness of the under-car skid-plank assembly was below the permitted minimum.

It appears the skid-plate was thinner because of excessive wear on the rough Las Vegas track.

It means Norris has a lead of 24 points over Verstappen and Piastri, with Qatar and Abu Dhabi the last two Grands Prix of the season.

"We apologise to Lando and Oscar for the loss of points today, at a critical time in their Championship campaigns after two strong performances from them all weekend," McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said in a statement.

"As a team, we also apologise to our partners and fans, whose support means so much.

"While this outcome is extremely disappointing, we remain fully focused on the last two races of the season."

Lawson officially finished the Las Vegas race in 14th place and he remains 14th in the Drivers' Championship.