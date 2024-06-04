Duncan slips to 7th after missing round

German rider Larissa Papenmeier made the most of her home conditions and the absence of the defending world champion to win the latest round of the women’s world motocross championship.

Papenmeier guided her Honda to fourth in race one and victory in race two in front of 27,000 fans at the WMX GP of Germany at the weekend.

It was a first overall GP win for the veteran since 2021.

"I’m really speechless", Papenmeier said.

"Fans were incredible and supported me so much. It’s a dream come true to win on home soil."

Spanish rider Daniela Guillen won the first race in Teutschenthal and was fourth in the second to match Papenmeier on 43 points for the weekend, slipping to second overall on countback.

Dutch star Lotte van Drunen was close behind on 42 points.

Otago rider Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki) missed the German round of the championship after having surgery on her knee.

The four-time world champion slips to seventh overall in the WMX standings, on 101 points.

Yamaha rider van Drunen leads on 183 points, followed by Guillen (175), Italian rider Kiara Fontanesi and Dutch rider Lynn Valk (both 141), Danish rider Sara Andersen (123) and Papenmeier (122).

Remaining world championship rounds are in Italy (June 15-16), the Netherlands (August 17-18) and Turkey (September 7-8).