Great Scotts: Kiwi Indycar drivers go 1-2 in Milwaukee

New Zealand Indycar driver Scott McLaughlin. Photo: Getty Images

There was a New Zealand one-two in the latest round of Indycars with Scott McLaughlin heading home ahead of Scott Dixon in Milwaukee.

McLaughlin won the second race of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee 250s doubleheader after finishing eighth in the first race over the weekend.

The Team Penske driver earned his third victory of the season, finishing half a second ahead of the six-time Indycar series champion Dixon.

"That was the most fun race I've had in Indycar," McLaughlin said.

"It was a blast. We just stuck with it. The car wasn't quite good at the start, and we just tuned her up, and it was awesome. A lot better in traffic today, which helped a lot.

"Yeah, burn the house down tonight. That was awesome. I'm pumped."

Defending series champion Alex Palou, Dixon's Chip Gannasi teammate, failed to pick up any points today.

The Spaniard will carry a 33-point lead over Australian Will Power into the next race, the season-ending Music City Grand Prix in a fortnight in Nashville.

McLaughlin is now third in the championship standings, 50 points behind Palou.

Dixon is fifth in the standings.

"I think had it gone a few more laps, it looked like he was starting to burn off his fronts (tires) a little bit," Dixon said.

"But congrats to McLaughlin. Pretty sweet to have a Kiwi 1-2 there."