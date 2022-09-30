Guide to Singapore GP

A view of the Marina Bay street circuit lit up in the evening, ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix night race in Singapore. PHOTO: REUTERS / Edgar Su

Formula One statistics for Monday’s Singapore Grand Prix, round 17 of the 22-race season:

Lap distance: 5.063km. Total distance: 308.706km (61 laps)

No race since 2019

Race lap record: 1min 41.905sec, Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas, 2018.

Start time: 1am Monday NZ time (8pm local)

Sunday’s night-time race is the 13th in Singapore since its debut in 2008.

Three current drivers have won at the 23-corner circuit — Fernando Alonso (2008, 2010), Lewis Hamilton (2009, 2014, 2017, 2018) and Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019).

Mercedes has won the race four times, Red Bull and Ferrari three each. Ferrari, in 2019, was the first team to finish one-two in Singapore.

Hamilton and Vettel have each been on pole four times in Singapore. The race has been won from pole position eight times.

The lowest winning grid position is 15th for Alonso in a now notorious 2008 race in which Brazilian team-mate Nelson Piquet crashed his Renault deliberately on team orders.

The race is the longest in terms of time to complete and runs close to the two-hour limit.

The safety car has featured in all 12 editions.

Four drivers are making Singapore debuts: Mick Schumacher (Haas), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri).

TITLE

Verstappen will take his second title if he wins and scores 22 points more than Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, 13 more than Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and six more than Mercedes’ George Russell. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz also remains in mathematical contention but would have to score 11 points more than Verstappen on Monday.

It would be the first time the drivers’ championship has been settled in Singapore.

RACE WINS

Red Bull has won 12 of 16 races and Ferrari the rest.

Verstappen has won 11 and is on course to set a record for most victories in a season. Ferrari’s Leclerc and Sainz have three and one respectively, and Perez one.

Verstappen is chasing his sixth win in a row and 32nd of his career, which would move him alongside Alonso as sixth-equal in the all-time winning list.

Mercedes’ Hamilton has a record 103 wins and 188 podiums from 303 starts. The seven-time world champion last won a race in Saudi Arabia in December and is now on the longest streak of his career without a win.

Ferrari has won 242 races since 1950. McLaren has 183 wins, Mercedes 124, Williams 115 and Red Bull 87.

POLE POSITION

Leclerc has had eight poles this year, Verstappen four, Sainz two, Perez and Russell one each. Hamilton has a record 103, most recently in Saudi Arabia last year.

FASTEST LAP

Six drivers have taken fastest laps this season.

Five: Verstappen (Imola, Miami, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands)

Three: Leclerc (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia),, Perez (Spain, Azerbaijan and Italy)

Two: Sainz (Canada, France), Hamilton (Britain, Hungary)

One: Norris (Monaco)

POINTS

Verstappen leads Leclerc by 116 points.

Red Bull leads Ferrari by 139 points in the constructors’ standings.

Williams’ Nicholas Latifi is the only race driver yet to score this season.

MILESTONE

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso will become the first driver to start 350 Formula One races, breaking Kimi Raikkonen’s tally of 349.