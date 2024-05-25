McLaughlin out to maximise pole position

New Zealand’s Scott McLaughlin will start the Indianapolis 500 from pole position on Monday morning.PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS

The New Zealander on pole for the Indianapolis 500 is thirsty for wins.

Scott McLaughlin will start on the front row of the 108th running of the race termed the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, driving the yellow Team Penske Chevrolet No 3.

The Christchurch-born Supercars champion’s team is known as the Thirsty Threes.

"We’re just thirsty for wins, thirsty for good times," McLaughlin told 1News.

"At the end of the day, we have a beer when we have a win and we enjoy it just like the Kiwis would.

"They’re not saying ‘let’s go Scotty’, they’re saying ‘let’s go Thirsty Threes’."

The 30-year-old set the fastest time in the 108-year history of the race, posting an average speed of just over 234 miles an hour, or nearly 377kmh, over four laps earlier this week.

"What an incredible achievement and something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

"But ultimately it’s the first piece of the puzzle. The next piece is finishing it off."

The 2008 Indy 500 winner fellow New Zealander Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing Honda No 9) starts from 21st on the grid and Christchurch’s Marcus Armstrong (Chip Ganassi No 11) starts 16th.

The green flag flies just after 4.30am on Monday.