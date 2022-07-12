Series best for Gilmour

Dunedin rally driver Emma Gilmour competes in Sardinia for the McLaren team in the Extreme E series. PHOTO: MCLAREN

Emma Gilmour has bounced back to achieve her best result of the Extreme E series.

The Dunedin rally driver made the semifinals of the second Sardinia round of the series, alongside McLaren team-mate Tanner Foust.

It followed a disappointing first round, in which Gilmour crashed.

“We’re really happy with our bounce back for round three," she said in a release.

"Tanner and I pushed to repay the efforts of the team’s hard work rebuilding the car to get us to qualifying yesterday.

"It was great to qualify in P3, it’s a really competitive field and we showed that we’ve got the pace to be here on our first visit as a team.

"So we just have to focus forward now.

"I was able to get the car back in one piece and hand it to Tanner, but unfortunately it was too big of a gap for him to chase down."

The pair will race again in September.

"It’s positive for us heading to Chile, because we’ve shown how hard we can fight when other teams have an advantage at a track they’ve already raced on, and we’re right there with them.

"Bring on Chile."