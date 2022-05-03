Title nets openings for young driver

Alex Crosbie leads Bree Morris during the final round of the New Zealand Formula Ford series at Ruapuna on Sunday. PHOTO: TERRY MARSHALL

What a way to end the school holidays.

Invercargill racing driver Alex Crosbie (15) has won the New Zealand Formula Ford championship.

Crosbie, a year 11 pupil at Southland Boys’ High School, sealed the title in the last race of the championship at Mike Pero Motorsport Park at Ruapuna in Christchurch on Sunday.

The series was held over two rounds this season, the first at Taupo International Motorsport Park in March, when Crosbie had four third placings on his first visit to the circuit with his Ray GR21 to leave the round third overall.

The Ruapuna round featured qualifying and four races on the same day.

Crosbie qualified second and went on to place second in the first of the four races.

He claimed his first race win in the class in the second race of the round before a third in the third race.

He went to the start line for the final race second in the points.

Finishing second was good enough to seal the title in his second season in the class and his first attempt at the national title.

Crosbie not only became the New Zealand champion but also won class 1 in the championship and sealed the rookie of the year title.

He was "quite excited" by his success.

"I had no problems on the day and all went well."

Success opens up some exciting opportunities for Crosbie.

He will receive a test in a Toyota Racing Series FT-60 chassis courtesy of Toyota Gazoo Racing, and he also receives free entry to the annual Formula Ford Festival at the Brands Hatch circuit in England.

Before tackling the national series, Crosbie had secured third place in the South Island F1600 Championship.

Crosbie has a varied motorsport background.

He had a third place at the national karting championships and second at the New Zealand schools championships, and has competed across the Tasman.

He also competes in speedway, recently winning the Pits Media Trophy with six wins, two seconds and a third placing after rounds at Invercargill, Dunedin and Cromwell, while he has had the occasional saloon car outing at Teretonga Park.

