3 Steel players join Silver Ferns

Kate Heffernan. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Kate Burley. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY

Kate Heffernan will spearhead a sprinkling of Southern Steel talent among the latest Silver Ferns squad.

The Steel midcourter, who was named best midcourter at the Netball World Cup, will join defender Kate Burley, one of three new faces elevated to the 16-player national squad yesterday.

Burley, who has signed with the Northern Stars after two years in the South, was named Steel player of the year this season and has previously been a member of the national development squad.

A familiar face also returns in the form of Shannon Saunders, who has been named in the Silver Ferns development squad.

The Steel midcourter, who missed this season after giving birth to her first child, brings a wealth of experience to the development group, having played 91 games for the Silver Ferns, most recently at the Commonwealth Games last year.

Central Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley is a bolter for the Silver Ferns squad — despite many shining a light on her for World Cup duties — impressing in her second season with the Wellington franchise and keeping Malawi international Joyce Mvula on the bench.

Coach Noeline Taurua said Burley and Walmsley earned their spots on the back of a consistent domestic season.

Mainland Tactix wing defence Paris Lokotui makes her return to the national squad.

Lokotui, who is playing basketball for the Tokomanawa Queens in the Tauihi league, was previously part of the wider squad and was named in the Taini Jamieson Trophy team in 2021, but did not take the court.

It will be Lokotui’s first appearance in the high-performance programme — "testament to her character and work ethic" — since rupturing her ACL before the ANZ Premiership season last year.

"It’s exciting to know most of these current squad members have the potential to be around for a few Netball World Cup cycles," Taurua said.

"These squads are demonstrating the new generation of players coming through and the depth we have been building over numerous years. This is our opportunity to bring them together to work towards a common goal."

Missing from either squad was shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit, who is unavailable for the upcoming international season, and former Steel midcourter Sam Winders, who is taking a break from the sport.

Midcourter Gina Crampton was not considered, having already announced she was taking time out from netball, including missing next year’s ANZ Premiership. Defender Sulu Fitzpatrick has retired.

Silver Ferns teams to play in next month’s Taini Jamison Trophy and October’s Constellation Cup will be selected later this week.

NZ netball

The squads

Silver Ferns: Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Tiana Metuarau, Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley, Maia Wilson, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Whitney Souness, Peta Toeava, Karin Burger, Kate Burley, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Paris

Lokotui, Jane Watson.

Development: Tayla Earle, Georgia Heffernan, Fa’amu Ioane, Amorangi Malesala, Parris Mason, Kimiora Poi, Shannon Saunders, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Carys Stythe, Elle Temu.