Crampton named new Silver Ferns captain

Former Southern Steel wing attack Gina Crampton has been named Silver Ferns captain.

Gina Crampton. Photo: Getty Images

The 29-year-old becomes the 28th player to captain the national side, and will be supported by new vice captain Sulu Fitzpatrick.

Both will be supported by leadership group members Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Jane Watson, who are unavailable through pregnancy and injury respectively.

Crampton played 98 matches for the Steel from 2012 to 2020, before moving to the Northern Stars for this season.

She made her Silver Ferns debut in 2016, following a fantastic run of form for the Steel.

After being dropped for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, she reclaimed her spot and has been a mainstay in the team since.

Crampton said in a statement it had been an easy decision to take up the ‘‘huge honour''.

“We’ve come a long way in the last three or four years and our values are so ingrained in our day-to-day processes.

‘‘We are aiming to be pure in everything we do. We work for and with each other and are always striving for improvement of the collective.

“I think with this in mind and remembering all the great things that are happening with the Silver Ferns at the moment, it was actually easy to call Noels [coach Noeline Taurua] back a few days later and take up the huge honour.”

Taurua said Crampton's motivation and drive, alongside her sense of humour, were key.

“She’s also not afraid to drive others as to what is expected and she upholds to the Silver Fern standards and values.

‘‘Gina is a meticulous planner and her attention to detail is outstanding,” Taurua said.

The Silver Ferns are set to play England in three tests in Christchurch, beginning on September 20.

The Constellation Cup against Australia on October 13 follows.

The leadership structure will be reviewed next year when Ekenasio and Watson become available for national duty once again.