Dunedin, Invercargill start well

The national under-18 championships are being played at the Edgar Centre this week. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Netball's next generation of talent is abuzz in Dunedin this week.

The national under-18 championships started at the Edgar Centre yesterday — the first time the tournament has been held completely indoors — with 38 women’s teams vying for the Margaret Forsyth Cup.

There is also a men’s under-18 tournament this year involving six teams including Dunedin and Invercargill.

Defending champions Wellington Black, coached by former Tactix and Pulse defender Bessie Manu, sister of Highlander great Nasi Manu, made a commanding start dispatching Te Tai o Poutini combined 60-10 and Manawatu Green 43-23.

Wellington is spoilt for choice in terms of mastermind coaches as former Silver Fern captain Sandra Edge coaches Wellington Gold.

Former Mystics, Pulse and Steel defender Rachel Rasmussen has also turned her hand at coaching and is at the helm of Auckland, who look strong with Rasmussen’s daughter, Priscilla, under the post.

Dunedin, who finished fifth last year, got their campaign under way with a 47-28 against South Canterbury and a 40-19 victory over Manawatu White.

Dunedin, coached by former Silver Fern Belinda Colling, play Marlborough and Hawkes Bay in their final pool games today.

Eastern Southland arguably caused one of the upset results of the day for the Southern teams when they edged Christchurch Black 31-29 but then slipped to a 37-29 loss against Hamilton City.

Invercargill had big wins against Kapiti 42-26 and Papakura 41-23, while Central Lakes lost their opening games, 39-22 to Christchurch Red and 60-18 to Auckland.

The tournament finishes on Thursday.