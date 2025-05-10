Elements of deja vu for coach Frew

The Southern Steel open their 2025 season against the Mainland Tactix tomorrow. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Wendy Frew has been here before - but never quite like this.

The southern netball stalwart played 176 games for the Southern Sting and the Southern Steel in front of roaring crowds at the home of netball.

That is countless preseason trainings, drills, warm-ups, season openers, centre passes and everything in between.

But now Frew is experiencing it all again for the first time as head coach of her beloved franchise.

Southern Steel coach Wendy Frew (left) and assistant Liana Leota are ready for the season. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY

Her era starts tomorrow when they face the Mainland Tactix in Christchurch as the opening round of the ANZ Premiership finally gets under way.

After a gruelling 10 week preseason, everyone - including their coach - cannot wait to see what the Steel can produce.

‘‘I’m really excited to get on board with the girls,’’ Frew said.

‘‘For me, as the coach, I’m really proud of the efforts and just looking forward now to putting it out on the court and seeing what we can produce on Sunday.’’

Frew, who captained the Steel to back-to-back premierships in 2017 and 2018, acknowledged preseason never goes the way you expect, with players carrying injury niggles.

But she felt she got everything out of their preseason hit outs - in Otaki, Christchurch and against Southland Men - she wanted and it tested her players.

‘‘We’ve wanted to see how our structures go, how players start, how players come on.

‘‘Just how they can roll in different situations and see who’s stepping up and who makes that impact when we need them to.

‘‘For us it’s been good to see players in those situations and now we’re looking forward to getting them out there.’’

Frew, who is joined by former team-mate Liana Leota as assistant coach, has recruited what appears to be a good blend during the off season.

Kate and Georgia Heffernan, Abby Lawson, Renee Savai’inaea, Summer Temu and Serina Daunakamakama - the latter two were replacements in 2024 - have all returned.

They have been joined by Silver Fern midcourter Kimiora Poi and accurate shooter Aliyah Dunn, both from the Tactix, Mystics defender Carys Stythe and Australian defender Dakota Thomas.

Frew said the team, who will be lead by co-captains Kate Heffernan and Poi, had gelled through preseason.

‘‘They’re pretty tight,’’ she said.

‘‘They get on well. They challenge each other at trainings, which is brilliant moving forward in terms of what we want to achieve.’’

That early connection was something Frew highlighted as a strength this year.

‘‘We’re all a team unit. There’s no-one who’s bigger than the team and I think that’s been really dominant in preseason.

‘‘We’re all working together for the same goals. We’re just a team that does the grind, does that hard work, isn’t afraid to get in there and get stuck in ... and then get out and celebrate.’’

The Tactix finished third last season and will be a big test first up.

But Frew was looking forward to coming up against former team-mate Donna Wilkins, who is now the Tactix coach.

‘‘Dons is a good mate of mine. On the court ... it’ll be game faces and we’ll be into it. But at the end of the game we’ll give each other a big hug and ask about each other’s families. Dons has been doing a great job in the Tactix ... they’re going to be tough for us.’’

Thomas is still carrying an injury and has been ruled out of the opening game.

Steel training partner Holly McRae, who came through the Columba College pathway, will get the call-up.

ANZ Premiership

Saturday, 7pm, Christchurch



Southern Steel: Aliyah Dunn, Georgia Heffernan, Summer Temu, Serina Daunakamakama, Kimiora Poi, Kate Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea, Carys Stythe, Abby Lawson, Holly McRae.

Mainland Tactix: Ellie Bird, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Martina Salmon, Erikana Pederson, Holly Mather, Parris Petera, Paris Lokotui, Karin Burger, Jane Watson, Charli Fidler.

THE BIG QUESTIONS

DOUBLE THE POINTS

How will the two-point shot look for the Steel? There are many ways to attack the new rules, but every team will be different. All Steel shooters have the ability from that range, but the question will lie around the right time to pull the trigger. At the other end, how do they defend their opposition during that period? No doubt there will be teething areas in the opening round.

ALL HANDS ON DECK

The Steel have recruited well. Defender Carys Stythe is on the rise and knows what it takes to win after back-to-back titles with the Mystics, as does shooter Aliyah Dunn from her time with the Pulse. Silver Fern Kimiora Poi adds much needed depth to the midcourt. Australian defender Dakota Thomas also adds something new. But the question is around how quickly they can blend together.

NO TIME LIKE NOW

With the ANZ Premiership reduced to just the 10 round-robin games this year, the pressure is one from game one. There is no time to slack off and you have to hit the ground running. All points - including bonus ones - will be crucial to making the top-three playoff spots.

The draw

Southern Steel

v Mainland Tactix, Christchurch, May 11

v Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic, Hamilton, May 19

v Northern Mystics, Dunedin, May 26

v Central Pulse, Invercargill, June 1

v Mainland Tactix, Invercargill, June 7

v Northern Stars, Auckland, June 14

v Central Pulse, Wellington, June 23

v Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic, Invercargill, June 28

v Northern Mystics, Auckland, July 6

v Northern Stars, Invercargill, July 14