Knee injuries finally catch up with Purvis

Storm Purvis trains ahead of her 50th match for the Southern Steel in 2016. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Storm Purvis is feeling OK with her decision to retire.

Her knees will be feeling even better with it.

The 27-year-old defender ended her netball career this week after nine years at the top level. That career included two Silver Ferns caps, as well as six years in Dunedin — five with the Southern Steel.

She returned home to Auckland for the last four years, having two seasons with each of the Mystics and Stars.

While she would have liked to go for a "couple more" years, her knees were not up to it.

She had problems with them her whole career, having her first knee surgery at the age of 10.

It was something she had managed, but this year had been significantly worse and an unexpected surgery at the start of the year had been tough to deal with mentally.

Retirement had been on her mind for more than a year, having begun the transition two years ago by withdrawing from all international squads.

She was feeling OK with it, although admitted at first she felt a little cheated at having her last game cancelled due to heightened Covid-19 alert levels.

Purvis moved to Dunedin to study physical education in 2011 and was part of a group which developed into a strong force in the south.

That included Gina Crampton, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Shannon Saunders, who were all key in transforming the Steel from a rebuilding team to a power to be reckoned with.

After winning the NPC with Otago in 2011, Purvis made her Steel debut the next year and was part of the team that defended the NPC title.

That young core stuck with the Steel and by her final season — 2016 — the team had developed into one of the strongest in the then transtasman league.

At the end of that year she made her two Silver Ferns appearances. It was a period she said dubbed the "glory days".

"It was just fun," she said.

"Some of those girls are my best friends.

"The memories and friendships I made, I’ll just never forget.

"Obviously the Dunedin lifestyle as a student down there is pretty famous.

"Being able to balance them both, I was lucky to do.

"It got to the stage I had to pull myself out of the city, if I’m being honest, look after myself and grow up a bit."

While netball has continued to figure, she has also made the transition into television.

Next month will bring up two years as a host on the Crowd Goes Wild, a job she got by being in the right place at the right time. It was something she enjoyed, and she was hoping to continue in the role.

She hoped to expand that into netball commentary as well.