Langman named Silver Ferns captain

Laura Langman

Laura Langman has been named as the captain of the Silver Ferns.

Netball New Zealand announced Langman as captain with defender Katrina Grant named vice-captain.

Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua said Langman and Grant provided a strong captain and vice-captain combination during what was a limited build-up to the Netball Quad Series and moving forward to next month's Constellation Cup against Australia.

"It is a very short turn around for our team heading into this series and as a group we decided Laura and Katrina were the players to fill those two leadership roles over the next two months," Taurua said.

Langman was selected through a voting system process that included feedback from her peers, Silver Fern coaches, Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie and head of High-Performance Keir Hansen, to lead the Ferns.

"Laura's leadership qualities have been recognised in regards to her high standards she sets, her passion for the game and black dress, and her strong work ethic," Taurua said.

"She is a player who leads by example both on and off the court and has the respect of her peers.

"I know she's excited to be playing at this level again and with the honour that comes with captaining your country and with the leadership experience that Katrina brings they will provide a strong foundation base for the side."

The duo will assume their new roles immediately with the Silver Ferns preparing to take on the England Roses in the Netball Quad Series which begins in Auckland on Saturday.

The positions will then be reviewed looking ahead to next July's Netball World Cup in England.